Dust Devils See AquaSox Pull Away to End Series

June 15, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils catcher Juan Flores

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils catcher Juan Flores(Tri-City Dust Devils)

EVERETT - A game still within reach for the Tri-City Dust Devils (27-36) at the midway point quickly got away from them Sunday evening at Funko Field, where the Everett AquaSox (34-29) piled on the runs in a 13-1 win that both kept them in the hunt in the Northwest League playoff race and gave them a five-games-to-one series win.

Tri-City's run came in the top of the 5th inning, with the visitors trailing 4-0 coming in to the frame. 3B Matt Coutney led off by getting hit by a pitch and remained at first with two out. DH Randy De Jesus came up and doubled to the gap in right-center, putting runners at second and third, and C Juan Flores followed with a single to left to score Coutney. That made it a 4-1 game and brought RF Alexander Ramirez to the plate as the potential tying run, but Everett hurler Nick Payero (2-4) struck him out to end the threat. Nine unanswered runs later, the AquaSox closed out the series and gave themselves a chance to catch the Vancouver Canadians at the top of the First Half standings with three games to go. Starter Jorge Marcheco (4-4) took the loss, giving up four runs in 3.2 innings.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-1B Ryan Nicholson and CF Anthony Scull added hits to help the Dust Devils cause on the offensive side of things. Matt Coutney reaching base extended his on-base streak to ten consecutive games.

-Reliever Sandy Gastón worked through a bases loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the 8th to post two scoreless outings at Funko Field for the week. The righty struck out six over his three innings of work, pushing his ERA down to 0.87 against Everett this year.

-Around the league, Vancouver won its tenth consecutive game by downing Spokane 3-2 at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. The victory also clinched a six-game sweep for the Canadians, keeping them at the top of the playoff race. Hillsboro defeated Eugene 4-2 at home to keep faint First Half hopes alive.

WE GROW WAY MORE HOPS...REALLY

Tri-City returns home for a Monday off, then turning to host the Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, June 17th, at 7:05 p.m. The first three games of the series will conclude the First Half, with the Second Half beginning Friday, June 20th.

All six games will begin at 7:05 p.m., returning to the summer game time schedule. You can watch all the action for free in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, and listen to the games at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app beginning with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to the Hillsboro series, and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Gesa Stadium, home of your Tri-City Dust Devils, has been nominated as Best Single-A Ballpark in America by Newsweek! VOTE HERE now to help bring home another award for our beloved ballpark!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.