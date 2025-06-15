Emerson Walks off Tri-City on Harry Potter Night

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson walked off the Tri-City Dust Devils to provide the AquaSox a 3-2 victory in front of 3,603 fans during the first-ever Harry Potter Night at Funko Field.

The Dust Devils wasted no time getting on the board as Anthony Scull hit a leadoff home run to begin the game. The lead wouldn't last long, though, as the AquaSox tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning. Lazaro Montes walked, allowing Freuddy Batista to knock an RBI double to left field, knotting the score. Batista was activated before the game from the injured reserved list.

The AquaSox took a one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as Batista again delivered. Following a one-out double by Tai Peete, Batista would drive him home with his own double.

Right-hander Evan Truitt was excellent on the mound for the Frogs, throwing five innings of one-run baseball. He gave up only four hits, walking two and striking out one on 68 pitches. Truitt worked the zone throughout his performance, hurling 45 pitches for strikes.

Tri-City tied the game in the top of the sixth courtesy of a solo home run hit to left field by Ben Gobbel. The game remained tied for the next three innings as AquaSox pitchers Ben Hernandez and Stefan Raeth kept the Dust Devils offense at bay. Hernandez threw two shutout innings, striking out three while allowing zero hits, and Raeth tossed one scoreless inning while striking out one.

Everett rallied to win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. Milkar Perez walked and Charlie Pagliarini singled, placing two runners on base with two outs. Delivering the night's heroics was Emerson, who smacked a walk-off single over the head of Tri-City left fielder Rio Foster's head to win the game. The walk-off play was Emerson's second of the season as he also walked off the Spokane Indians in extra-innings May 29.

Michael Arroyo went 2-3 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Raeth, a University of Washington alumni, established a new career high in wins with the victory.

Michael Arroyo went 2-3 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Raeth, a University of Washington alumni, established a new career high in wins with the victory.







