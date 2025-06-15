Historic 10th Straight Win Hands C's Series Sweep

June 15, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - A new line in the annals of Canadians history was written Sunday afternoon at The Nat thanks to a 3-2 win over the Spokane Indians [COL] in front of a sellout crowd, the 10th consecutive victory and 18th in the last 20 games for the hottest team in North America. After matching a winning streak record for a third time in the last four years yesterday, the 2025 C's now own the longest winning streak since the franchise began at the turn of the century.

They started the day trailing 1-0 after Spokane hit a solo homer in the third, but they punched back in the fourth to tie the game. Aaron Parker led off with a double then advanced to third after two walks, which set up a game-tying sacrifice fly from Je'Von Ward.

Vancouver took the lead for good in the fifth. Sean Keys worked a one-out free pass then raced home on a Cutter Coffey RBI double to make it 2-1.

MLB Pipeline's #9 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen (W, 3-0) made his fifth High-A start and turned in five strong innings in which he gave up one run on three hits, walked one and K'ed two over 71 pitches. He was followed by Pat Gallagher (H, 4), who gutted out two scoreless frames despite not having his trademark command and control. He scattered a hit and three walks with three strikeouts while stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base in both of his innings.

Parker clubbed a crucial solo homer in the bottom of the eighth, which proved to be the winning run. Leading 3-1 to start the top of the ninth, the C's survived a lead-off homer in the inning as JJ Sanchez (S, 1) put a bow on his six-out save with three consecutive outs after the long ball.

Despite collecting just three hits in the game, all three factored into the final result. It was the seventh time in 27 games this year where Vancouver came out on top despite getting outhit by their opponent.

With the win, the Canadians are now 35-28 and maintain sole possession of first place in the Northwest League first half standings. As of this writing, second place Everett [SEA] was leading 4-0 in the fourth inning against Tri-City [LAA]. Vancouver's unofficial magic number - a combination of C's wins and Everett losses - is currently three, though third place Hillsboro is also still in contention; they're two games back of first. Should Everett lose tonight, they would be tied with the Hops for second place and find themselves two games behind the C's with three to play. If the Frogs win, they will remain one game back of first. The Canadians own the tiebreaker over Hillsboro, but Everett has the tiebreaker over Vancouver.

After an off day tomorrow, the Canadians travel to Eugene to take on the Emeralds [SF] in a six-game series starting Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. The first three games of the series are the final three games of the first half. Catch all the action on Sportsnet 650 and stay up to date with the playoff race via CanadiansBaseball.com and @vancanadians on social.







