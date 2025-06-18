Emeralds Snap C's 11-Game Winning Streak as Ems Record Season-High 16 Hits

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds bounced back in a big way tonight as they defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 8-1. Eugene has evened up the series at 1-1 as they head into the final game of the first half tomorrow night. Eugene is 32-33 on the season.

The Emeralds were able to strike 1st in the 1st inning. After a quick couple of outs Bo Davidson got the first hit of the night with a 2 out single. He was able to advance into 2nd base and Charlie Szykowny cashed him in with an RBI-Single to give the Ems the 1-0 lead.

Eugene continued to add onto their total with a run in the 2nd and 4th inning. In the 2nd inning it was even more clutch two out hitting with Luke Shliger and Jose Ramos tallying a single to put a pair of runners on for Scott Bandura. Bandura ripped a single to bring home the 2nd run of the game. In the 4th inning Ramos singled again and a few batters later, Jonah Cox picked up an RBI-single. Cox has now picked up an RBI in both games this week.

In the 5th inning Zane Zielinski ripped a single out to right field and was able to swipe his 18th stolen base of the year to get in scoring position. Dayson Croes followed it up with a shot down the 1st base line for the RBI-Double. The Ems led 4-0 after 5 innings.

Eugene added 3 more runs in the bottom of the 7th inning. Charlie Szykowny led off the inning with a single and Zane Zielinski ripped his 2nd triple of the year for the 1st run. Luke Shliger got in on the RBI fun with a single of his own and Scott Bandura picked up his 2nd of the night with a 2-out single to give the Ems a 7-0 lead.

Vancouver pushed home their lone run of the game in the top of the 8th after Cutter Coffey hit a 2-out single to score the lone run of the night for Vancouver. Eugene got the run right back in the 9th inning for good measure as Quinn McDaniel singled to score Szykowny. With McDaniel's 8th inning hit, all 9 Emeralds recorded a base hit in tonight's victory. Szykowny led the way with 3 hits and 5 different hitters had 2 hits.

Dylan Carmouche was incredible in his start tonight. He pitched 5.2 innings and allowed 5 hits but didn't issue a single run while only walking 1 batter and striking out 6. Carmouche has now picked up consecutive wins in his last 2 starts and has thrown 16.2 straight scoreless innings.

Austin Strickland took over for him in the 6th and pitched 2.1 innings while striking out 3 and allowing just 1 earned run as he picked up his 3rd hold of the year. Cam Pferrer was given the ball to close out the game and had a 1-2-3 9th inning to give the Ems the 8-1 win and even up the series at 1-1.

Eugene will now turn their attention to closing out the 1st half tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 with Cesar Perdomo on the mound.

