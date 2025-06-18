Magic Number Down to 2 After 11th Straight Win

June 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Canadians lowered their magic number to clinch the first half to two games with a 12-8 win over the Eugene Emeralds [SF] Tuesday night at PK Park. It was their franchise-record 11th consecutive victory.

A lead-off shot from Victor Arias - his third game-opening bomb of the season - got the scoring started then two more scored on a Je'Von Ward double and an Arias single in the second to put Vancouver in front 3-0. The Ems rallied for a run in the second and two in the third to tie the game.

That would be the last time the C's weren't in front. As they've done throughout their historic winning streak, the bats responded with a crooked number right away; they plated four in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run shot from Eddie Micheletti and a two-out, two-RBI single off the bat of Sean Keys.

Leading 7-3, the Canadians saw their lead shrink to one run when the Emeralds used a three-run homer from Jack Payton in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-6. Once again, however, Vancouver punched right back in the next half inning. This time they added five runs to their tally - two of them coming on an Arjun Nimmala homer and another pair when Aaron Parker went deep - to lead 12-6.

The bullpen managed to hold off the Emeralds and kept the C's in front through the final out. Bo Bonds (W, 2-1) and Edinson Batista were the lone pitchers to not allow a run tonight.

Eight of nine starters reached base and eight had a hit. Cutter Coffey paced the offence with his first four-hit performance of the season while Keys led the way with three RBI. Nimmala's homer was his team-best 11th of the season.

With the win, the C's are now 36-28 and remain one game up on Everett [SEA] with two games to play in the first half. Vancouver's magic number - a combination of Canadians wins and AquaSox losses - is now at two. The 'Sox own the tiebreaker by dint of having a better head-to-head record against the C's.

Gage Stanifer gets the nod tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. He'll be opposed by Dylan Carmouche. Coverage begins with the pregame show at 6 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.







