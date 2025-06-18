Tommy Troy Named Texas League Player of the Week

AMARILLO, TX - Minor League Baseball today announced that Amarillo Sod Poodles infielder Tommy Troy is the Texas League Player of the Week for the week of April 7 - 13. Rated as the Diamondbacks number eight prospect (MLB Pipeline), Troy ranked among top Texas League talent in multiple offensive categories over Amarillo's most recent home series against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals).

In six games at HODGETOWN, Troy started all six games, locking down second base in five contests while slotting in as the designated hitter on Sunday afternoon. Over those six games, he batted an impressive .524 (11-for-21) while reaching base safely 22 times over 32 plate appearances. He led the Texas League in runs (10), walks (10), and on-base percentage (.688) while placing second in OPS (1.498), tied for second in doubles (3), third in batting average (.524) and fifth in slugging percentage (.810).

A recent call-up as part of the Sod Poodles Opening Day roster, he launched his first Double-A home run on April 9, a solo blast in the bottom of the fourth off Cardinals pitcher Nathanael Heredia. The homer was part of a 3-for-5 performance at the dish that night in which he scored two runs, drove in two, and walked once. Later in the week, he posted the first Sod Poodles four-hit game of the year, a feat that was only accomplished by 11 Sod Poodles last season. The April 12 performance also saw him score three runs while collecting two doubles in Amarillo's 15-3 win on Saturday night. He followed up his run-scoring spree the next day by scoring another three times in the Sod Poodles' 12-run output in the Sunday series finale on April 13.

Troy becomes the first Sod Poodle to win Texas League Player of the Week since A.J. Vukovich in which he batted .409 (9-for-22) with five extra-base hits and four games with multiple knocks from August 19 - 25, 2024. He currently holds a five-game hit streak, the longest active streak on the team and has reached base safely in eight straight games dating back to April 5. He also holds the longest active run streak in the Texas League, scoring at least once in five straight games.

The Sod Poodles hit the road this week as they take on the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers) for a six-game set beginning tomorrow night with a scheduled 6:35 p.m. first pitch. They will return to HODGETOWN next week to take on the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres) with the series beginning on April 22. The Soddies will become the Pointy Boots de Amarillo in the series opener upon their return to the Yellow City for the organization's annual COPA celebration.







