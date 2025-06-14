Hops Hold on in Ninth Despite Late Eugene Rally

June 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops had lost three straight games this week entering Friday's game at Hillsboro Ballpark against Eugene. After being shutout for the seventh time this season last night, the offense would put up seven runs on 11 hits. John West was brilliant over 6.2 innings, striking out a career-high eighth and surrendering his only earned run on the final batter he faced in the 7-4 Hops' win.

Hillsboro struck first against Eugene in the second inning, putting up three runs against Josh Bostick on four hits and a Eugene error. Anderdson Rojas drove in two with a double and Druw Jones had his first of two extra-base hits with an RBI double, making it 3-0.

Meanwhile, John West was perfect through four innings and breezing through the Eugene order. James Tibbs had a leadoff single in the fifth, the first base runner of the game for the Em's, but he would be left on base.

Hillsboro then scored a run in the third on an RBI groundout by Gavin Logan and then another run in the fourth on an opposite-field solo home run by Ben McLaughlin. McLaughlin was in the leadoff spot for the first time in 2025 and reached base three times in the game. A walk, single and homer.

Hillsboro led 5-0 into the sixth inning where they added another insurance run off Ryan Vanderhei. Druw Jones tripled home Jean Walters, his first triple of the season that gave Hillsboro a 6-0 lead. His second RBI extra-base hit of the game was the 10th Hops hit of the game.

The final batter John West faced was Charlie Szykowny who homered to deep right-field on a 1-1 pitch. West exited the game after 87 pitches. The solo homer made it 6-1 Hillsboro, but the Emeralds would draw closer in the ninth.

Liam Norris pitched a scoreless eighth inning and then turned the ball over to Jorge Minyety. Minyety walked two and allowed two hits in the ninth that scored three runs. Charlie Szykowny narrowly missed his second homer of the game, instead scoring two runs and making it 7-4. Minyety only recorded one out and Sam Knowlton came in to face the tying run at the plate. Knowlton walked Cole Foster, but got Croes and Bandura to ground out and end the game. Knowlton recorded his second save and Hillsboro got a much-needed win.

Game five of the series will be tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620, Bally Live and on cable TV (KATU KUNP.)







