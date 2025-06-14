Dust Devils Overwhelmed by Arroyo, AquaSox

EVERETT - DH Matt Coutney homered for a second straight night to provide some sock for the Tri-City Dust Devils (27-34), but the Everett AquaSox (32-29) rode a huge night from 2B Michael Arroyo to an 8-1 win at Funko Field that forces the visitors to win the last two games of the series for a split.

Coutney's opposite field shot, deposited over the left field wall in the top of the 4th, cut the Everett lead in half at the time at 2-1. Starter Ryan Costeiu (0-4) had held the line for three innings after Arroyo's two-run double in the 1st inning gave the AquaSox a lead they would hold wire-to-wire. That would break in the bottom of the 5th when, after a leadoff walk, Arroyo went deep to center for a two-run home run that ended Costeiu's night that shoved the Tri-City deficit to three at 4-1. RF Lazaro Montes then added insult to injury by welcoming reliever Najer Victor to the hill with a high-arching homer to right-center, going back-to-back with Arroyo to push the Everett lead to 5-1. Arroyo added a second two-run home run an inning later, finishing a 6 RBI night and making it a 7-1 game. CF Tai Peete's 8th inning RBI single closed the scoring, with the Dust Devils getting hits from 3B Ben Gobbel and LF Rio Foster but otherwise finding their offense bottled up by AquaSox starter Ryan Hawks (7-3).

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Ben Gobbel singled and walked to reach base twice, with the 1st inning hit extending his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to ten games. The infielder has hit .378 (14-for-37) in his last ten games, leading the team not only in batting average but also in doubles (4), RBI (9, tied with Ryan Nicholson), on-base percentage (.465), slugging percentage (.649, also tied with Nicholson) and OPS (1.114).

-Reliever Jake Smith tiptoed around three walks to post 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out three. Tri-City pitchers racked up 14 strikeouts on the night.

-Around the Northwest League, Vancouver leveled Spokane 15-0 in a Friday afternoon contest at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, giving the Canadians their eighth straight win and keeping them in first place by themselves in the NWL First Half playoff race. Hillsboro ended a five-game losing streak by downing Eugene 7-4 in Hillsboro to stay two games back with six to play. The Hops visit the Dust Devils to close out the First Half and begin the Second Half.

S A T-U-R D-A-Y NIGHT

Game five of Tri-City's road series with Everett again gets a 7:05 p.m. start time Saturday night at Funko Field. Right-hander Austin Gordon (3-3, 5.86 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, on his 22nd birthday, countered by right-hander Evan Truitt (2-3, 5.24 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage of the game, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

Tri-City returns home after the road series to host the Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, June 17th, at 7:05 p.m. The first three games of the series will conclude the First Half, with the Second Half beginning Friday, June 20th.

For tickets to the Hillsboro series, and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Gesa Stadium, home of your Tri-City Dust Devils, has been nominated as Best Single-A Ballpark in America by Newsweek! VOTE HERE now to help bring home another award for our beloved ballpark!

