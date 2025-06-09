Seven Unlucky Number for Dust Devils Sunday

June 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - A seven-run top of the 7th inning dashed dreams of a victory for the Tri-City Dust Devils (26-30) Sunday afternoon, as the Vancouver Canadians (29-28) soaked up the sun and dashed away with an 11-6 win at Gesa Stadium to take five of the six in the weeklong series.

Tri-City came to the 7th with a 5-3 lead after CF Anthony Scull's two-run home run to right off Vancouver reliever Kai Peterson (2-1) in the bottom of the 6th. The ever-patient Canadians, leading all of High-A baseball in walks coming into the day, responded by drawing a pair of leadoff walks from reliever Jake Smith (1-3). An RBI double by Arjun Nimmala got Vancouver within a run, and two more walks brought home the tying run. Carlos Espinosa then came in, issuing a second bases loaded walk before 2B Nick Goodwin capped both the seven-run frame and a monstrous series with a grand slam to left. Goodwin set a Canadians franchise record by homering five times in the six-game series, bookending his game-winning 9th inning three-run shot on Tuesday night with the grand slam. The Dust Devils got a run in the bottom of the 7th on an RBI single by Scull, who drove in three on the day, but the offense stalled there. Earlier in the game, RF Randy De Jesus launched a two-run shot to give Tri-City a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd and 3B Ben Gobbel's 1st inning RBI groundout opened the scoring.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Dust Devils starter Austin Gordon had a second solid outing, going five innings and giving up three runs on five hits. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native struck out five while walking two, keeping Tri-City tied after Vancouver scored three times in the 3rd inning.

-Three Dust Devils had multi-hit games with 1B Ryan Nicholson (3-5, R), Anthony Scull (2-5, 2-R HR, 3 RBI) and Randy De Jesus (2-4, 2-R HR) providing a combined seven of the nine Tri-City hits.

-Reliever Max Gieg threw a scoreless inning on his 24th birthday, allowing a hit but striking out two. The tall righty from Lynn, Massachusetts has held opponents without a run in three of his last four outings.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

With its only two-week homestand of 2025 in the books Tri-City hits the road for a series with the Everett AquaSox at home run-friendly Funko Field beginning on Tuesday. The teams begin by resuming and concluding their game suspended due to heavy rain on Mother's Day, May 11th. It will start at 5:05 p.m. at the top of the 4th inning, with the teams tied at 5-5. After the teams finish the suspended game, they will play a seven-inning second game to open the week's six-game set. The teams then play single games at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon finale finishing out the series.

Free broadcast coverage of the series, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Midgame Show at 4:45 p.m. late Tuesday afternoon.

Tri-City returns home after the road series to host the league-leading Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, June 17th, at 7:05 p.m. The first three games of the series will conclude the First Half, with the Second Half beginning Friday, June 20th.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to the Hillsboro series, and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Gesa Stadium, home of your Tri-City Dust Devils, has been nominated as Best Single-A Ballpark in America by Newsweek! VOTE HERE now to help bring home another award for our beloved ballpark!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.