Ryan Hawks Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

June 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, WA: Ryan Hawks has been named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week following his performance on Saturday. Against Eugene, Hawks and two other pitchers combined to no-hit the Emeralds. The 24-year-old struck out seven over seven innings, continuing a strong run of pitching that dates back to his last start in April. Hawks is currently tied for the league lead in wins with six.

The no-hitter was the third in AquaSox franchise history and the first combined no-no in AquaSox history. Everett's first no-hitter came July 21, 1989, when Everett Giants left-hander Maximo Aleys no-hit the Bend Bucks in a 4-1 win. The second one in franchise history came May 31, 2022, when AquaSox right-hander Juan Mercedes no-hit the Eugene Emeralds in a seven-inning game at Funko Field in Everett. During Mercedes' no-hitter, he struck out 10 Emeralds and walked two.

Hawks was the Mariners 8th round selection (247th overall) in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player draft out of the University of Louisville, where he was on the All-ACC Academic Team. In his third season of professional ball, he has a 12-12 record in 41 games (all starts).

2025 NWL WEEKLY HONORS

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (March 31 - April 16)

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (April 28 - May 4)

Jurrangelo Cijntje - Pitcher of the Week (May 12-18)

Ryan Hawks - Pitcher of the Week (June 2-8)

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home Tuesday to face off against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Tuesday night will feature a doubleheader as the AquaSox will conclude a postponed game from May 11 while playing a seven-inning game afterwards. 5:05 is when game one begins. Additionally, it will be the first Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park of the season! Bring your furry friends and don't miss out on the action!







Northwest League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.