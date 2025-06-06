Sox Pitchers Combine to No-Hit Emeralds

June 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OREGON: The Everett AquaSox pitching staff was untouchable Friday evening as three pitchers combined to no-hit the Eugene Emeralds during a 1-0 AquaSox victory at PK Park.

Starting pitcher Ryan Hawks dazzled in his best AquaSox performance, throwing seven no-hit innings while striking out seven Emeralds. He walked three while working efficiently, throwing only 82 pitches to complete his outing. Hawks also lowered his earned run average to 3.63, and his seven punch outs were his season high.

The game held a scoreless knot until the top of the sixth inning when Everett scored the game's first and only run. With one out, Michael Arroyo hit a single, and Lazaro Montes knocked an RBI double to provide the only offense of the night. Montes, the Seattle Mariners' No. 2 prospect, is now hitting .283 with 11 doubles this season. Arroyo, the Mariners' No. 7 prospect, finished the game with two base hits.

Combining to throw the final two innings of the game were Charlie Beilenson and Stefan Raeth. Beilenson tossed one scoreless inning and struck out one, and Raeth closed out the no-hitter by striking out all three Emeralds he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning. After tonight's game, Raeth holds an earned run average of 2.38, and he has tallied four saves this year.

The no-hitter was the third in AquaSox franchise history and the first combined no-no in AquaSox history. Everett's first no-hitter came July 21, 1989, when Everett Giants left-hander Maximo Aleys no-hit the Bend Bucks in a 4-1 win. The second one in franchise history came May 31, 2022, when AquaSox right-hander Juan Mercedes no-hit the Eugene Emeralds in a seven-inning game at Funko Field in Everett. During Mercedes' no-hitter, he struck out 10 Emeralds and walked two.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox return to play tomorrow at PK Park in Eugene, facing off against the Emeralds at 5:05 p.m. Switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is scheduled to take the mound for the AquaSox. Upon the conclusion of the Emeralds series, the Frogs return home Tuesday, June 10, to face off against the Tri-City Dust Devils. June 10 will feature a doubleheader as the AquaSox will conclude a postponed game from May 11 while playing a seven-inning game afterwards. Additionally, it will be the first Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park of the season! Bring your furry friends and don't miss out on the action!







