Hops Torch Tribe Pen, Push Lead to Two Games

June 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Halfway through Thursday night's game at Spokane, Hops' starting pitcher Daniel Eagen was hot.

The Northwest League's Pitcher Of The Month in May, Eagen stalked off the field after a second straight leadoff walk led to three Indians' runs in the fourth inning. Not happy with a call at second base and a couple of ball-strike calls that didn't go his way, frustrated by his team's inability to capitalize on multiple baserunners in the early innings, the righty from North Carolina looked ready to peel some paint in the tunnel with a little primal scream therapy after the Indians had taken a 4-0 lead.

But everything turned around for Hillsboro in the sixth inning, when the Tribe made a pitching change and the Hops got to dig in to their beleaguered bullpen. While both the Hops and Indians have had to adjust after losing elite back-end arms to promotions, the Hops have been able to plug the gaps with more quality arms, while Spokane is still searching for a reliable high-leverage dude to secure late leads.

The Hops put seven consecutive batters on base against two Spokane relievers, scoring five runs to take the lead on the way to eight unanswered runs against the Tribe bullpen and an 8-4 victory at Avista Stadium. The win puts Hillsboro two games ahead of Spokane and Eugene in the race for the NWL's first-half title. Twelve games remain until the first-half cutoff.

Hillsboro put nine runners on base in the first five innings against Spokane starter Michael Prosecky, who surrendered four hits and five walks, but no runs. The Hops went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and saw the third inning end when Jackson Feltner was gunned down on the back end of a double-steal attempt.

Angel Ortiz drew a walk from southpaw Stu Flesland to open the sixth and Kevin Sim followed with a grounder through the right side for a base hit. But on a pitch in the dirt, Sim got caught between first and second and was tagged out in a rundown. Jean Walters walked to put runners at first and third before Anderdson Rojas hit a soft liner that appeared on its way to an inning-ending double play. But Flesland stuck his bare hand out and knocked the ball down, preventing second baseman Jean Perez from getting to it in time. Ortiz scampered home with the Hops first run.

Righthander Hunter Mann came on to face leadoff hitter Cristofer Torin, who scorched a single to right center that plated Walters and Rojas. After a walk to Ryan Waldschmidt, Kenny Castillo sent a bounding ball down the third base line for a go-ahead two-run double.

The Hops kept adding on. Mann uncorked a couple of breaking balls to the backstop warming up for the seventh. Angel Ortiz was ready for a first-pitch fastball and sent a majestic blast beyond the right field caboose to give Hillsboro a 6-4 lead. In the eighth, Torin and Waldschmidt each jumped on Braxton Hyde's first pitch, Torin smashing his third single of the night and Waldschmidt linning an RBI double down the left field line that may or may not have been fair. A Castillo sacrifice fly capped the scoring, giving the 21-year-old catcher his first three-RBI game as a Hop.

Eagen finished his night strong, retiring six of the final seven batters he faced on a minimum of pitches, striking out seven and walking two over six innings. Ricardo Yan pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Eli Saul came on to get the final three outs.

In a hold-your-breath moment, Spokane loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, bringing cleanup man Cole Messina to the plate representing the tying run. But Saul got Messina on a called third strike, somewhere near, not necessarily over the outside corner, sending the barking-mad backstop back to the dugout and the Hops to their second consecutive win in a critical series.

Torin and Sim paced Hillsboro's 14-hit attack with three hits each and both reached base four times. Torin, Waldschmidt and Ortiz each scored two runs. Eight different Hops had a hit. The Hops have now homered in four consecutive games and have six home runs in June after collecting seven homers in the entire month of May.

Friday's game four starts at 7:05 p.m.







