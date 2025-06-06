AquaSox Winning Streak Comes to an End

EUGENE, OREGON: The Eugene Emeralds scored nine runs over the first two innings on the way to a 15-3 win, handing the Everett AquaSox their worst defeat of the season.

Things looked promising in the top of the first inning for the AquaSox. Charlie Pagliarini led off the game with a walk and then advanced to second base on a Colt Emerson single into left field. Michael Arroyo then drove in Pagliarini with a line drive single into left field and the AquaSox had a 1-0 lead and two baserunners before the Emeralds were able to record and out however the Sox would only manage to score the one run in the first.

AquaSox starter Ashton Izzi struck out Scott Bandura and Jonah Cox to start the bottom of the first however the next six batters would all reach base. Bo Davidson was hit by a pitch followed by James Tibbs III two-run home run to give the Emeralds a 2-1 lead. Justin Wishkoski singled and stole second base before Charlie Szykowny reached base on a strike three passed ball off of AquaSox catcher Andrew Miller. Onil Perez then hit an RBI single, scoring Wishkoski for a 3-1 lead. Izzi then walked Zane Zielinski to load the bases at which time AquaSox Manager Zach Vincej replaced Izzi with relief pitcher Allan Saathoff.

Saathoff was able to end the inning with one pitch, when Emeralds second baseman Dayson Croes swung at the first pitch and lined out to first base, leaving three Emeralds baserunners stranded.

Saathoff came back out in the bottom of the second inning allowed three consecutive base hits to start the inning. Bandura led off with a double and then stole third base. Cox then singled home Bandura to make it 4-1 followed by a single from Davidson that moved Cox to third base. Tibbs was the first out of the inning, flying out to center field however Cox was on third base and able to tag up to score the fifth run for Eugene. Wishkoski flew out to center for the second out followed up by three consecutive base hits: an RBI double from Szykowny and back to back singles for Perez and Zielinski. Perez's hit was an RBI and with the score now 7-1, Saathoff was removed after only recording three outs, allowing six hits and six earned runs.

Jesse Wainscott was the third pitcher of the game for the AquaSox, inheriting Perez on third base and Zielinski on first. Zielinski immediately stole second base on a Wainscott pitch and Perez was able to score from third when Miller's throw from the plate sailed over second base and into center field. Croes then hit an RBI single scoring Zielinski and the Emeralds had a 9-1 lead in the second inning.

The AquaSox would attempt to start cutting into the Emeralds lead with a run in each of the third and fourth innings. Colt Emerson singled for the second time in the game in the third inning and then scored when Lazaro Montes hit a sharp line drive into right field that went under the glove of right fielder Tibbs and all the way to the fence, allowing Montes to end up at third with an RBI triple.

Everett's third and final run of the game came in the fourth inning with Miller hit a home run over the fence in right center field. It was his third home run of the season, all of which have come in the last two games that he has appeared in and cut the Emeralds lead to 9-3.

The Emeralds would tack on five more runs with only two base hits, both singles, in the bottom of the fifth inning off of AquaSox reliever Jordan Jackson. The inning included two batters reaching base after being hit by a pitch and one walk. The final three runs of the inning came with the bases loaded and two outs when Croes hit a dribbler between home plate and the mound. Jackson rushed off the mound to field the ball and rushed a throw to first base. Unfortunately for Jackson, he threw the ball wide of first baseman Milkar Perez, and the ball sailed into right field, allowing all three baserunners to score, extending the Emeralds lead to 14-3.

The Emeralds would score one final run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Perez tripled down the left field line and then came in to score when Zielinski grounded out to shortstop. Perez ended the game four-for-five with three RBI singles, a triple and three runs scored. Neither team would score after that and the Emeralds won the game 15-3.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game four of the six game series is scheduled for Friday June 6 beginning at 6:35 p.m. RHP Ryan Hawks (5-3, 4.20 ERA) will take the mound for the Aqua Sox. Eugene will counter with LHP Dylan Carmouche (0-0, 9.00 ERA) who will be making only his second start of the season.







