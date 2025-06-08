AquaSox Homestand Highlights: June 10-15

June 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tuesday, June 10 - 5:05 First Pitch (Double Header)

SERIES OPENER: This week the Sox will take on the Tri-City Dust Devils. The 2025 Dust Devils roster features five of MLB.com's Top 25 Los Angeles Angles RHP Ryan Johnson (#7), RHP Chris Cortez (#8), C Justin Fores (#11), INF Capri Ortiz (#22) and RHP Ryan Costeiu (#25).

DOUBLEHEADER: The AquaSox will resume their rained out game against the Dust Devils from May 11 to kick off the night. The next game will begin 45 minutes later, the teams will play a seven-inning game to provide a full night of action on the diamond!

BARK IN THE PARK: Calling all pups and pals! Bring your furry friends out to the ballpark for a PAWesome night as we host our first Bark at the Park of the 2025 season. Join us for special in-game activities and concourse action thanks to our friends at Sam's Cats & Dogs.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

ALL GATES: 4:00

Wednesday, June 11 - 7:05 First Pitch

BASEBALL BINGO: Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes! Baseball Bingo is presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots.

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved, ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00

Thursday, June 12 - 7:05 First Pitch

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as we celebrate Throwback Thursday! Enjoy some cheap refreshments and the ballgame.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Friday, June 13 - 7:05 First Pitch

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new, giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. Come join us at the ballpark for the fifth Funko Friday of the year featuring a canvas AquaSox tote bag for the first 2,500 fans to pack the park!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 14 - 7:05 First Pitch

HARRY POTTER NIGHT: Calling all wizards! We are hosting our first ever Harry Potter Night! Join us as the Frogs will don special Gryffindor™-themed jerseys.

JERSEY AUCTION: Do you want your own Gryffindor™ AquaSox jersey? Now is your chance! Bidding on the auction will end on Sunday evening.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person. While supplies last.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth the night of Launch-a-Ball; and after the game, if your ball lands in the target you could win a prize courtesy of Dick's Drive-In.

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Diedrich Espresso!

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Or take advantage of this limited edition Themed Hat Ticket Package.

Sunday Fun Day, June 15 - 4:05 First Pitch

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30. Bring your pen and your items to get signed.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

TRUCKER HAT GIVEAWAY: Who doesn't love free AquaSox swag? Make sure to pack the park early as the first 1,000 fans will take home their very own AquaSox trucker hat thanks to our friends at IBEW/NECA.

SEAFAIR CLOWNS APPEARANCE: As the Seafair festival's year-round ambassadors, the Seafair Clowns entertain thousands of people at neighborhood parades and festivals. This year they are bringing their act to Everett! Additionally, they will be giving away buttons!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

FATHERS DAY POST GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD: Make sure to bring your glove to the ballpark as we are playing catch on the field after kids run the bases! Enjoy a toss on the glorious Funko Field diamond with those who mean the most to you courtesy of Hempler's Foods.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00







