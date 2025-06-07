AquaSox Defeat Exploding Whales, 6-4

June 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OREGON: Supported by two solo home runs from outfielder Tai Peete, four hits from infielder Charlie Pagliarini, and four total home runs, the Everett AquaSox blasted their way past the Eugene Exploding Whales 6-4 Saturday night at PK Park.

Everett hit consecutive solo home runs to begin the top of the second inning as Luis Suisbel and Peete both cleared the outfield fences. Suisbel's homer was his sixth, and he is now hitting .287 after collecting at least one base hit in eight of his last nine games.

Continuing the scoring attack were Carson Jones, Charlie Pagliarini, and Colt Emerson. With two outs, Jones doubled, allowing Pagliarini to hit an RBI single. Emerson extended the AquaSox lead to 4-0, tripling to right field while scoring Pagliarini. The triple was Emerson's fourth of the season.

Peete continued his damage in the top of the third, smashing another solo home run to give the Frogs a 5-0 advantage while extending his season home run total to nine. Eugene hit two solo home runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting Everett's lead to three runs.

Left-handed starting pitcher Nico Tellache was rock solid during his outing, throwing 4.2 innings of two-run baseball. He gave up only four hits, walking a pair and striking out three before handing the ball over to Ben Hernandez in relief. Hernandez excelled, throwing 1.1 hitless innings while striking out one to lower his earned run average to 2.70.

The Exploding Whales added their third run in the bottom of the seventh as Bo Davidson drew a bases-loaded walk. However, Pagliarini gave Everett an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning, hitting the Frogs' fourth solo home run of the night. Pagliarini finished the night with four hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

The AquaSox ultimately secured victory while claiming a series victory against Eugene after a ninth-inning rally from the Exploding Whales. Throwing the final three outs and securing the save for Everett was right hander Gabriel Sosa, who threw one inning and struck out two.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox conclude their six-game series at PK Park tomorrow, facing off against the Eugene Emeralds at 1:05 p.m. Righty Evan Truitt is scheduled to take the mound for the AquaSox. Upon the conclusion of the Emeralds series, the Frogs return home Tuesday to face off against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Tuesday night will feature a doubleheader as the AquaSox will conclude a postponed game from May 11 while playing a seven-inning game afterwards. 5:05 is when game one begins. Additionally, it will be the first Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park of the season! Bring your furry friends and don't miss out on the action!







