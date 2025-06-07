Indians Explode for 15 Runs in Big Win Over Hops

June 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane put up a six-spot in the fourth and continued to pile on from there as they thumped the Hops, 15-8, in front of 5,743 fans at Avista Stadium for Rosauers Family Feast Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU. The win moved the Indians (28-28) within two games of Hillsboro (30-26) for the spot in the Northwest League with 10 games remaining in the circuit's first half.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jared Thomas continues to be an elite table-setter atop the lineup for Spokane. The 21-year-old Texan reached base three times, doubled twice, drove in a pair of runs, scored three times, and added his 19th stolen base of the season. Thomas continues to pace the NWL in batting (.330), hits (72), and runs (49) while also ranking among the top three in OBP (.436), OPS (.922), total bases (106), and stolen bases (19).

Aidan Longwell provided the big blow in Spokane's fourth-inning eruption-a three-run blast off the foul pole in right field. The home run was Longwell's eighth of the season, tying him for the team lead with Braylen Wimmer, while his 37 RBI rank second in the NWL behind Lazaro Montes.

Braylen Wimmer added his eighth home run of the season, a three-run opposite-field shot in the bottom of the seventh, while Andy Perez and Skyler Messinger both had a pair of hits in the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-9), Redband (4-3), Operation Fly Together (1-4), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (11-11), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, June 8th vs. Hillsboro - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Yordin Chalas (0-3, 5.46) vs. Spokane LHP Konner Eaton (3-3, 3.70)

Promotion - Ballpark Bugs 'N Stadium Snakes Day Game presented by BNSF Railways: Bugs, Snakes, Baseball - OH MY! We're bringing back the Ballpark Bugs & Stadium Snakes game at Avista Stadium. Bugs 'N Snakes Spokane will be on site to show off their reptile friends. Plus, stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!







Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.