Indians Fall Short in 6-2 Loss to Hops

June 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Hillsboro scored three runs in the first and never looked back as they cruised to a 6-2 win over Spokane in front of 5,484 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Mallory Paint Store, KXLY 4 News Now, & KEY 101. The loss dropped the Indians (27-28) three games back of the Hops (30-25) for the top spot in the Northwest League with 11 games remaining in the circuit's first half.

TOP PERFORMERS

Spokane center fielder Jared Thomas reached base four times on two walks and two singles to boost his NWL-best average to .327. The 21-year-old Texan also ranks among the circuit's top five in hits (70), total bases (102), OPS (.910), OBOP (.433), walks (37), runs (46), and stolen bases (18).

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-9), Redband (4-3), Operation Fly Together (1-4), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (11-11), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, June 6th vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Lorenzo Encarnacion (3-2, 3.43) vs. Spokane RHP Albert Pacheco (4-3, 5.30)

Promotion - Rosauers Family Feast Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU: Empty the house and load up the car, it's Rosauers Family Feast Night at Avista Stadium! Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long! Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







