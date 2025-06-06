Curvelo to Make his MLB Debut this Weekend

ARLINGTON, TX: The Texas Rangers are calling 24-year-old right-hander Luis Curvelo for what will be his Major League debut whenever he first gets on the mound.

Curvelo, 24, originally signed with the Mariners out of Venezuela as a teenager during the 2017-18 international signing period. He became a minor league free agent this past offseason and landed a major league deal with Texas after having pitched to a 2.57 ERA with a 30.6% strikeout rate and 7.1% walk rate in Double-A last year.

He spent parts of three seasons in Everett (2019, 2022-23) appearing in 82 games going 7-4.

This season was the first time in his career that Curvelo has pitched as high as the Triple-A level. In 20 appearances out of the bullpen, the youngster pitched to a 1.64 ERA and 1.045 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched compared to just seven walks.

He will be the third AquaSox to make his debut this season joining Ben Williamson (2024), Cole Young (2023).







