Emeralds Tally Season High in Runs as They Dominate Everett 15-3

June 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 15-3. The 15 runs was a new season high for Eugene as they get back in the win column for the first time this week. The Ems are now 2 games out of a playoff spot with 12 games left to go in the first half.

Everett jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Charlie Pagliarini led off the inning with a walk and was able to score on a Michael Arroyo RBI-Single to strike first. The lead didn't last long as the Emeralds put up a 3 spot in the home half of the inning. After a pair of strikeouts against Ashton Izzi, Bo Davidson got hit by a pitch to be the first base runner to reach. James Tibbs III crushed his team leading 11th home run of the season to give the Ems their first lead of the night. Justin Wishkoski followed it up with a single and was able to steal 2nd base to get into scoring position. Onil Perez singled on the first pitch he saw to give the Ems a 3-1 lead after the 1st inning.

The run scoring wouldn't stop there as Eugene immediately responded with a 6 run 2nd inning. Scott Bandura led of the inning with a double and Jonah Cox singled to score Bandura for the first run of the frame. Bo Davidson followed it up with a single to put a pair of runners on with nobody out. James Tibbs III recorded his 3rd RBI of the night with a sac-fly that scored Cox on the play. The Emeralds tallied 4 straight singles with Charlie Szykowny, Onil Perez, & Dayson Croes all recording RBI's as the Emeralds led 9-1 after 2 innings.

After just 2 innings in tonight's game all 9 Emeralds hitters had tallied a base hit. It was a great bounce back at the plate after scoring just 1 run in last night's game.

Everett continued to chip away as Lazaro Montes hit an RBI-Triple in the 3rd inning and Andrew Miller hit a solo home run in the top of the 4th to cut the lead to 9-3.

Eugene bounced back with a 5 run 5th inning. Jonah Cox got hit by a pitch and Bo Davidson drew a walk to put a pair of runners on. They had a double-steal to put them in scoring position and James Tibbs III recorded his 4th RBI of the night with a sac-fly. Onil Perez tallied his 3rd hit and 3rd RBI for the 2nd run of the frame. Zane Zielinski singled to load up the bases for Dayson Croes. Croes hit a slow roller back to the pitcher Jordan Jackson who committed a throwing error trying to record the final out. The ball rolled to the right field corner as all 3 runners scored to give Eugene a 14-3 lead after 5 innings.

In the bottom of the 7th Eugene added another run of insurance. Onil Perez tallied his 4th hit of the game with 1-out. It was a triple for Perez, which was his first of the 2025 season. The next batter, Zane Zielinski, hit him home on a groundout to give the Ems a 15-3 lead.

It was a scoreless final two innings tonight as the Ems closed it out by a final score of 15-3. Every single hitter tallied a hit tonight with 5 different Emeralds hitters recording multiple base knocks.

Shane Rademacher picked up his 4th win of the season. The Emeralds used 3 different bullpen arms to close things out tonight and they didn't give up a single hit while combining for 3 strikeouts.

Everett still holds a 2-1 series lead but the Emeralds will now look to build on this impressive win tonight and even up the series as they look to stay alive in the 1st half title hunt in the Northwest League.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. Dylan Carmouche will be making his first start at PK Park in 2025.

