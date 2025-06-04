Everett Slugs 4 Home Runs En-Route to 2nd Straight Win against Eugene

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-1. Eugene is now 26-27 and will be 2 games out of a playoff spot with 13 games left in the 1st half.

The first batter of the game, Michael Arroyo, led the game off with a home run for Everett to give them a quick lead. After Brayan Palencia got Colt Emerson to pop out, Luis Suisbel hit the 2nd home run of the inning to give Everett a 2-0 lead. Suisbel has now homered in both games to start the series.

Eugene was able to get on the board in the 2nd inning. With 2 outs Scott Bandura crushed a no-doubt home run to left center field to cut the lead to just 1 run. The ball had a 96 mph exit velocity and traveled 390 feet. Bandura is now up to 4 home runs this season.

In the top of the 4th inning Luis Suisbel led off the inning by drawing a 6 pitch walk. Lazaro Montes hit a line drive out to the right center field gap to score Suisbel and give Everett a 3-1 lead. No team was able to push home a run before Montes stepped back into the back in the 6th inning. Colt Emerson drew a walk to get aboard and Montes crushed a 2 run home run on a 3-0 count for his Northwest League leading 13th home run as Everett led 5-1 after 6 innings.

Tai Peete added 1 more run of insurance for the frogs with a solo home run in the top of the 9th to extend their lead to 6-1.

The Emeralds weren't able to get anything going in the 9th inning as they fell by a final score of 6-1. Everett has now taken the first 2 games of the series. Eugene will be 2 games out of 1st place in the Northwest League with 13 games remaining in the half.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night for game 3 of the series. Shane Rademacher will toe the rubber for the Ems with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

