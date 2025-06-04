Nick's Ninth Inning Homer Earns C's a Goodwin

PASCO, WA - Nick Goodwin's second homer of the night and third in the last two games proved to be the difference in another comeback win for the Canadians during their current hot streak, this time a 4-2 triumph over the Tri-City Dust Devils at Gesa Stadium.

Trailing 2-1 after eight, the C's got a gift in the ninth when a one-out error at shortstop put the tying run on base. Jackson Hornung followed with a single then the tying run moved to third on a fly out. Down to their last man, the Canadians sent Goodwin to the plate with the game on the line. The Overland Park, KS clubbed the first pitch from league-leading closer AJ Block (L, 0-3) over the left field wall to score three and put the C's in front 4-2.

Aaron Munson (S, 1) retired the side in order in the ninth to lock down the come-from-behind win.

It was Goodwin's first homer of the evening that spoiled Tri-City's shutout bid. After scoring single runs in the third and fourth against #10 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen, the Dust Devils got 4.2 scoreless innings from their starter Austin Gordon before Goodwin tagged the first pitch of his second at bat for shutout-spoiling solo shot.

Despite allowing two runs (one earned), Stephen turned in his best outing since coming up from Single-A Dunedin. The right-hander matched a career high with six innings in which he scattered three hits, didn't walk anyone and established a new career best with 11 strikeouts. Those 11 Ks are also the most in a single game by a Vancouver pitcher this year.

Stephen was followed by Yondrei Rojas and Julio Ortiz (W, 1-1), both of whom tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

At the dish, Goodwin paced the offence with three hits, two runs scored and four RBI. Hornung and Gabby Martinez finished with two hits apiece.

With the win, the C's improve to 25-27 and are two games back of first place with 14 games remaining in the first half. They have won eight of their last nine games since dropping eight in a row to establish a franchise record.

The Canadians send Jackson Wentworth to the slope Wednesday night for game two of the series. He'll be opposed by Keythel Key. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







