Condon Slugs Indians Past Hops in Series Opener

June 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Charlie Condon picked a perfect time for his first home run at Avista Stadium. Spokane's first baseman drilled a three-run opposite-field shot in the seventh inning as the Indians rallied for a 7-5 win over Hillsboro in front of 2,705 fans at the ballpark for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night.

Condon finished the night 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, four RBI, and a walk. Last year's No. 3 overall pick has six multi-hit performances in 12 games with this Indians this season and is now slashing .319/.440/.493 with more walks (11) than strikeouts (9).

Braylen Wimmer had three hits and two RBI while Cole Messina and Caleb Hobson both picked up a pair of base knocks in the win. Jared Thomas reached base three times, scored twice, and nabbed his 17th stolen base.

Hunter Omlid picked up his sixth win of the season with three scoreless innings of relief.

