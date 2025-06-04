Tri-City Trips at Final Hurdle, Falls to Vancouver

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Austin Gordon

PASCO - The Tri-City Dust Devils (25-26) held a lead from the bottom of the 3rd inning and had the visitors down to their last out Tuesday night, but the Vancouver Canadians (25-27) found a late bolt of lightning to stun the home nine 4-2 and take the opening game of their six-game series at Gesa Stadium.

Closer A.J. Block (0-3) came in to grab the final three outs for Tri-City, getting the first two outs around two reaching via a fielding error and single. That brought up Vancouver 2B Nick Goodwin, whose solo home run in the 5th inning was the only run allowed in another outstanding performance by starter Austin Gordon. Goodwin sent the first pitch he saw from Block over the left field wall for a game-winning three-run home run, stunning the Dust Devils and the home faithful.

Tri-City scored in both in back-to-back innings to take a 2-0 lead close to midway through. The first run came with two outs in the bottom of the 3rd inning, when 2B Adrian Placencia hit a drive into the right-center gap with LF Alexander Ramirez aboard at first via fielding error. Canadians RF Eddie Micheletti, Jr., made a diving attempt at the ball and had it in his glove. The glove came off his right hand, though, when contacting the ground, nullifying the catch and allowing Ramirez to score for a 1-0 Dust Devils lead. CF Anthony Scull then drove in DH Matt Coutney, who had doubled in the 4th inning, via sacrifice fly to double the lead. Vancouver starter Khal Stephen, though, also pitched well, walking none and striking out a career-high 11 in a six-inning quality start.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Austin Gordon, named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for his win last week over Eugene, went 6.1 innings in his longest outing of the year. He allowed only two other hits outside the Nick Goodwin solo home run, walking one and striking out seven.

-RF Randy De Jesus had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with two opposite field singles. 1B Ryan Nicholson doubled to lead off the bottom of the 8th inning, one of his team's five hits on the night.

-Though Tri-City could not win the opening game of the series, the team stayed only 1.5 games out of first place in an incredibly tight First Half playoff race in the Northwest League. Everett joined the Dust Devils in a tie for fourth place with a win in Eugene, and Spokane beat Hillsboro to move into a first-place tie with the Hops. Vancouver remained in last place despite their win, with the Canadians moving to only two games out of first place.

A MORE MUTED WEDNESDAY

Tri-City hosts Vancouver in game two of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. It will be Inclusion Night at the ballpark, presented by Columbia Ability Alliance, with the music quieter and bags with sensory items available in the first-base tunnel. Right-hander Keythel Key (1-3, 5.11 ERA) gets the start for the Dust Devils, with righty Jackson Wentworth (1-2, 4.44 ERA) countering for the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.

6:30 p.m. first pitches have been scheduled through Saturday night for the series, with the Sunday afternoon contest scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. matinee.

For tickets to games in the Vancouver series and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Gesa Stadium, home of your Tri-City Dust Devils, has been nominated as Best Single-A Ballpark in America by Newsweek! VOTE HERE now to help bring home another award for our beloved ballpark!

