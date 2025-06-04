Ems Fall Just Short to Open Series against Everett

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 1 to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-5. Eugene is now 26-26 on the season and is 1 game out of a playoff spot with just 14 games left in the 1st half.

Everett jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning. After the first 2 base runners reached to start the frame Milkar Perez hit into a groundout to bring home a home. In the 3rd inning Everett pushed home another run. Charlie Pagliarini started off the inning with a single and with 2 outs Luis Suisbel hit a single to give Everett a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 4th inning is when Eugene was able to push home their first run of the game. James Tibbs III led off the inning with a single and Charlie Szykowny drew a walk to put a pair of runners on. The next hitter, Onil Perez, singled to right field to score Tibbs. Szykowny tried to score on the play but got thrown out at home. That brought up Scott Bandura who ripped his 1st triple of the year. The next batter, Zane Zielinski, hit a sac-fly to bring home Bandura and give Eugene a 3-2 lead after 4 innings.

Everett immediately responded back with a 3 run 5th inning. Michael Arroyo drew a 1 out walk and Lazaro Montes crushed his 12th home run of the season to straight away center. The next batter, Luis Suisbel, followed it up with a first pitch home run to go back-to-back with Montes and give Everett a 5-3 lead. In the 6th Everett added one more run. Milkar Perez drew a leadoff walk and Anthony Donofrio hit him home on a double to give the Frogs a 6-3 lead.

Eugene was able to cut into the deficit in the 6th inning. Scott Bandura hit a 1 out single and with 2 outs Zane Zielinski ripped a double to right field to cut the lead to 2 runs. In the 8th inning Eugene was able to manufacture another run. Charlie Szykowny got hit by a pitch to put a runner on. With two outs Scott Bandura ripped a shot to the 3rd baseman who had a throwing error to first. Szykowny was trying to get into 3rd base and the first baseman Milkar Perez tried throwing to 3rd but hit Szykowny and the ball shot into foul territory. That allowed Szykowny to score on the play and cut the lead to just 6-5 heading into the 9th inning.

In the 9th inning Bo Davidson drew a 2 walk to put the game tying run aboard but the Emeralds couldn't find a way to push him home as the Emeralds fell by a final score of 6-5 in the series opener.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night for game 2 of the series against Everett. Brayan Palencia will get the starting nod for the Emeralds.

