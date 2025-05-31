Ems Rally for 4-Run Comeback in Late Innings

May 31, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds had a thrilling 6-5 victory in tonight's game. They trailed 5-1 heading into the 7th inning but rallied for 5 runs in the 7th and the 8th inning to pick up their first win since Tuesday.

The Dust Devils scored first in tonight's game. Dylan Carmouche was making his first start for Eugene this season after being activated from the 7-Day IL and working his way back through the ACL Giants. In the 2nd inning Carmouche loaded up the bases with 1-out and hit Adrian Placencia to bring home the first run. The next hitter immediately hit into a 5-3 inning ending double play ball to Cole Foster.

In the 3rd inning the Dust Devils added onto their total. Matt Coutney drew a 1-out walk and Randy De Jesus crushed a 2-run home run to give the Dust Devils a 3-0 lead after 3 innings. Eugene got on the board in the top of the 5th inning. Dayson Croes led off the inning with his first double as an Emerald. He was able to tag up and get into 3rd base and Bo Davidson brought him home on a groundout to 2nd base to cut the lead to 2 runs.

The Dust Devils immediately answered back with a 2-run inning. 3 straight 2 out singles brought home a pair of runs to give them a 5-1 lead through 5 innings.

Eugene was able to load up the bases to start the top of the 7th inning. Onil Perez drew a walk and both Jack Payton as well as Dayson Croes got hit by a pitch to load them up. After a quick strikeout, Bo Davidson fell behind 1-2 in the count before ultimately drawing a walk to bring home a run. The next batter, Jonah Cox, hit into a fielder's choice to bring home the 2nd run of the inning. Eugene trailed 5-3 after 7 innings.

In the 8th inning James Tibbs III led off the inning with his 9th home run of the season and his 2nd of the week. He ended the month of May with 7 total home runs. After a quick couple of strikeouts Onil Perez singled. That brought up Jack Payton who hit what normally would be a routine popup to right field. Randy De Jesus camped under it but that wind picked it up last second as De Jesus slipped and fell trying to backpedal to get to the ball. Payton got into 3rd base and tied up the game. The next batter, Dayson Croes, delivered the go-ahead RBI as he singled out to center field to score Payton and give Eugene their first lead of the night after 8 innings.

Tyler Vogel was nails over the final few innings on the mound as Eugene took game by a final score of 6-5. Vogel pitched the final 2.2 innings and didn't allow a single hit while striking out 5 batters en-route to picking up his 4th victory of the season.

With just 16 games left to go in the first half the Emeralds are now 2 games out of 1st place. The hope is a win like tonight can kick start a winning streak as we head into the home stretch of the half.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow afternoon for the series finale. First pitch is set for 1:30 PM with Josh Bostick on the mound for the 2nd time this week.

