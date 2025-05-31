Cole Young to Make MLB Debut

May 31, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that they had called up former Everett AquaSox Cole Young.

Young, 21, will make his Major League debut when he first appears in a game. He is set to become the youngest Mariners player to make their Major League debut since Julio Rodríguez made his Major League debut on April 8, 2022 (21 years, 100 days). He will also be the 2nd player 21-years-old or younger to make their Major League debut this season, joining Moises Ballesteros (Chicago Cubs). He will be 1-of-6 to appear in a Major League game before their 22nd birthday this season.

He has appeared in 53 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, batting .277 (57x206) with 39 runs, 13 doubles, 5 triples, 5 home runs, 26 RBI, 31 walks and 4 stolen bases, getting on base at a .392 clip and slugging .461 (.853 OPS). In 26 games in May, Young is batting .366 (37x101) with 28 runs, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 21 RBI and 16 walks to just 8 strikeouts, 4 stolen bases, a .467 OBP and slugging .673 (1.140 OPS). He was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for May 5-11 after he hit safely in all 6 games he played, batting .455 (10x22) with 8 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 4 RBI and a 1.357 OPS. He is the youngest position player to appear in the Triple-A PCL this season.

The left-handed hitting infielder is a consensus top 100 MLB prospect. He is currently the 3rd ranked Mariners prospect by MLB Pipeline, and No. 43 overall in MLB. He is the 2nd ranked Mariners prospect and 51st overall in MLB by Baseball America, the 3rd ranked Mariners prospect and No. 36 in MLB by The Athletic and the 3rd ranked Mariners prospect and No. 54 overall by Baseball Prospectus.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder was selected by the Mariners in the 1st round (21st overall) of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of North Allegheny High School (Wexford, PA). He has appeared in 4 minor league seasons (2022), batting .279 (343x1230) with 215 runs, 73 doubles, 17 triples, 27 home runs, 159 RBI, 53 stolen bases, getting on base at a .388 clip and slugging .432 (.820 OPS) in 321 games. Young was 1 of 2 Mariners representatives selected to the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (also: Harry Ford) and received the Alvin Davis "Mr. Mariner" Award in 2023 for his exemplary play and leadership skills on and off the field.

Williamson, 24, will make his Major League debut when he first appears in a game. The #13 prospect in the organization (MLB Pipeline) has appeared in 14 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, hitting .281 (16x57) with 3 doubles, 8 RBI and 2 stolen bases. The right-handed hitter has started all 14 of Tacoma's games at third base this season.

Young was the Mariners' first-round pick out of North Allegheny High School in Wexford, PA. Baseball America's latest Top 100 prospects list has Young ranked No. 51.

He is the second AquaSox to make his debut this season joining Ben Williamson (2024).







