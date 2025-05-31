Everett Belts Three Homers in 8-3 Win

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: A trio of home runs and elite pitching propelled the Everett AquaSox to an 8-3 victory over the Spokane Indians in front of 2,727 fans at Funko Field on Funko Friday.

Charlie Condon smashed a two-run home run during the top of the first inning, providing Spokane with the lead two batters into the game. Everett went on to tie the score in the bottom of the second as Charlie Pagliarini drew a bases-loaded walk and Josh Caron scored on a wild pitch.

The AquaSox powered ahead in the bottom of the fourth, hitting two homers to help jump ahead. Caron crushed a solo home run to give Everett a 3-2 advantage and after Pagliarini tripled, Anthony Donofrio singled up the middle to extend the lead. Later in that inning, Michael Arroyo blasted a two-run long ball to cushion Everett's lead to 6-2.

From the mound, right-hander Ryan Hawks was excellent, throwing six innings of two-run baseball. He allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out six batters, tying his season-high. Relieving Hawks was right-handed Ben Hernandez, who also pitched with excellence. Hernandez threw two innings of shutout baseball, allowing only one hit while striking out four.

Everett extended their lead to 8-2 during the bottom of the seventh inning. After Luis Suisbel doubled for the second consecutive game, Lazaro Montes demolished a 426-foot, two-run home run to right field. Montes' homer was his Northwest League-leading 11th, and it was hit with an exit velocity of 114 MPH.

Locking down the top of the ninth inning was righty Gabriel Sosa, who threw the top of the ninth to secure the Frogs' 8-3 victory. Supporting the pitching staff all night long was Caron, who threw out two runners attempting to steal while behind the plate.

