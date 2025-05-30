Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview

May 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Friday, May 30 - 7:05 First Pitch

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: It is Funko Friday! Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new, giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. Come join us at the ballpark for the fourth Funko Friday of the year featuring a grey AquaSox hoodie for the first 2,500 fans to pack the park!

ORANGE TICKET PROMOTION: As you have probably heard, Dick's Drive-In is coming to south Everett. One lucky fan at the game will win a Dick's Drive-In Orange ticket. The Orange ticket will give the winner a VIP experience to the grand opening of the location!

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00

Saturday, May 31 - 7:05 First Pitch

PRIDE NIGHT: The AquaSox are proud to support the LGBTQIA+ community in our region. We are committed to ensuring our community is a place where everyone can thrive. In partnership with the Everett Public School's Diversity and Inclusion team, join us at Pride Night and enjoy a great slate of festivities.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth the night of Launch-a-Ball; and after the game, if your ball lands in the target you could win a prize courtesy of Dick's Drive-In.

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Boeing!

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00

Sunday, June 1 - 4:05 First Pitch

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day! Activities include pregame player autographs on the concourse and Kids Run the Bases post-game presented by Port of Subs.

PRINCESS PARTY: Dress up in a beautiful dress and join us for a Princess Party! We will be hosting a meet-and-greet with princesses on the main concourse prior to the game. Have fun and take photos too!

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30. Bring your pen and your items to get signed.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00







Northwest League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.