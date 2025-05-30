Ems Out-Hit Dust Devils for 2nd Straight Night En Route to 3rd Straight Loss

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds dropped their 3rd straight game to Tri-City by a final score of 5-1. The Emeralds outhit the Dust Devils by 1 for a 2nd straight evening but they now trail 3 games to 1 in the series.

The Dust Devils took the lead in the first inning. Ben Gobbel hit a solo home run to give them a 1-0 lead. Gobbel has now homered in 3 straight games. Eugene was able to tie up the game in the top of the 2nd. Quinn McDaniel hit a triple and a few batters later Luke Shliger hit a single up the middle to drive home McDaniel from 3rd base. In the bottom of the 2nd inning Anthony Scull hit a 2 out single to keep the inning alive and Alexander Ramirez made the Emeralds pay as he crushed a 2 run home run to give the Dust Devils a 3-1 lead.

Tri-City added on another run in the bottom of the 7th inning. Adrian Placencia hit a 1 out double and the next batter, Anthony Scull, brought him home on a base hit up the middle to give the Dust Devils a 4-1 lead after 3 innings.

In the bottom of the 8th inning the Dust Devils were able to add on 1 more run of insurance in tonight's game. Ben Gobble drew a 2 out walk and got into 2nd base on a wild pitch. There was another wild pitch that shot straight into the air. Gobbel hustled into 3rd and Luke Shliger wasn't able to find the ball as it finally landed and took a weird bounce to the backstop. Gobbel was able to score from 2nd base on the play to give the Dust Devils a 5-1 lead.

That proved to be enough as Eugene went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 9th as they fell by a final score of 5-1 for the 2nd time this week. Eugene is now 24-25 this season while the Dust Devils are 25-23. Eugene will now need to take both weekend games for the series split.

Eugene will get ready for game 5 tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM. The starter for tomorrow's game has yet to be announced.

