On Arol: Vera's Grand Slam Caps Tri-City Victory over Eugene

May 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
PASCO - A scintillating seven-run 8th inning, finished by SS Arol Vera's grand slam deep over the right field wall, powered the Tri-City Dust Devils (24-23) to a 10-3 win over the Eugene Emeralds Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, giving the home team a two-games-to-one series lead.
Vera's salami, the first for Tri-City in 2025, completed a 3-for-5 night with 5 RBI, matching the switch-hitting infielder's career high. The inning began with 3B Ben Gobbel (single) and 1B Matt Coutney (double) reaching off Eugene reliever Ryan Vanderhei (1-2). Nick Herold then came in to face RF Randy De Jesus, who was hit by a Herold pitch to load the bases with no one out. After a fielder's choice, LF Alexander Ramirez delivered what ended up the winning hit via a bloop single to right-center with one out that scored Coutney for a 4-3 lead. Bases loaded free passes to C Juan Flores (hit-by-pitch) and DH Ryan Nicholson pushed the Dust Devils advantage to 6-3 before Vera iced it with the grand slam.
Reliever Sam Ryan (2-0) had to work through a bases loaded, no out jam in the top of the 8th but did so, striking out three Emeralds in a row to post a scoreless frame before coming back out to get the final three outs in the 9th. Starter Keythel Key got a no-decision but threw five innings of two-run ball (1 ER), giving up six hits and two walks while striking out four.
DUST DEVILS NOTES
-Ben Gobbel (2-4, HR, 2B) and Juan Flores (2-3, HR, 2B, HBP) both launched solo homers in the bottom of the 3rd inning off Eugene starter Brayan Palencia to tie the game after Tri-City had fallen behind 2-0 early on. Both reached three times, with Flores scoring three runs and driving in two.
-The ten runs scored by the Dust Devils marked the first time the squad hit double digits in the run column in 2025. Tri-City had scored nine runs twice, at home April 19 vs. Everett and on the road last Friday in Spokane. The seven-run 8th also constitutes the most runs scored by the Dust Devils in an inning so far this season.
-Arol Vera's night continued a huge turnaround at the plate in the month of May. Vera started the year by hitting .125 (4-for-32) in April with two doubles and three RBI in 12 games. In his 16-game May to date, though, Vera has hit .288 (15-for-52) with three home runs and 10 RBI and amassed a .393 on-base percentage. His May slugging percentage sits at .519, giving him a .912 OPS that stands as the highest on the team for the month.
GO FAST. TURN LEFT.
Tri-City hands the green flag to the Columbia River Rooster Tails, who host Eugene in game four of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium. It's another Family Feast Night, presented by Amazon, with lower-priced concession items available for all to enjoy at the main concessions stands. Right-hander Chris Cortez (1-1, 3.18 ERA) gets the start for the Rooster Tails, countered by Emeralds righty Shane Rademacher (3-3, 2.74 ERA) in a marquee pitching matchup.
Free broadcast coverage, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.
After the Rooster Tails weekend concludes, the Vancouver Canadians come to Gesa Stadium for a six-game series starting June 3rd. Games Tuesday-Saturday, as in the Eugene series will start at 6:30 p.m. with the Sunday afternoon contest scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. matinee.
For tickets to games on the upcoming homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.
