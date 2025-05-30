Ems out Hit Dust Devils But Lose by 7 Runs

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds dropped game 3 to Tri-City by a final score of 10-3. The Emeralds outhit Tri-City tonight with 10 hits to their 9, but the Dust Devils put up 7 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to take a 2-1 series lead.

Eugene was able to strike first in tonight's game. Bo Davidson got the game started with a single up the middle and Jonah Cox followed it up with a single to put runners on the corners. Charlie Szykowny hit the 3rd consecutive single to bring home Davidson and give the Ems a 1-0 lead. Eugene couldn't cash in the runners but had a 1-0 lead after 1 inning.

Eugene scored their 2nd run of the night in the 3rd inning. Bo Davidson reached on a 5 pitch walk to start the inning and Jonah Cox hit into a fielder's choice. There was an error on the play so Davidson was able to get into 3rd base with nobody out. For the 2nd time in the game, Szykowny was able to drive home Davidson. It came via a sac-fly RBI this time as Eugene led 2-0.

Tri-City put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Juan Flores led off the inning with a home run and with 2 outs Ben Gobbel crushed the 2nd home run of the inning to tie up the game at 2-2. The Dust Devils were able to take their first lead of the night in the 5th inning. Flores ripped a 1 out double and a few batters later Arol Vera delivered the go-ahead hit with 2 outs and 2 strikes. Tri-City led 3-2 after the first 5 innings.

To start off the top of the 6th inning Scott Bandura was able to draw a walk. A couple of batters later, Onil Perez ripped a double to the left field wall. Bandura showed off his speed and was able to score easily on the play and tie up the game at 3-3.

Eugene loaded up the bases in the top of the 8th inning but Sam Ryan struck out 3 batters in a row to keep the game tied up. In the home half of the 8th inning the game slipped away from Eugene. The Dust Devils loaded up the bases with nobody out. They scored their first run on an RBI-single from Alexander Ramirez to take the lead. They got a 2nd out before Nick Herold hit and walked a batter for an additional pair of runs. That brought his day to an end of the mound. Cam Pferrer took over and on the first pitch he threw, Arol Vera crushed a no doubt grand slam to give the Dust Devils a 10-3 lead.

Eugene couldn't get anything going at the plate in the 9th inning as they dropped game 3 by a final score of 10-3. The Dust Devils now hold a 2-1 series lead.

The Ems will have a great opportunity to bounce back tomorrow night as they try to even up the series. Shane Rademacher will be on the mound for Eugene with first pitch at 6:30 PM.

