Ems Score 8 Unanswered Runs to Take Game 1 in Tri-City

May 28, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds opened up a 6-game series with the Tri-City Dust Devils with a 8-3 victory. Eugene fell behind 3-0 in the first inning but rattled off 8 unanswered runs to open up the series with a victory and move to 24-22 on the season.

Tri-City struck first tonight in the bottom of the 1st inning. After a quick out to start the game Ryan Nicholson was able to draw a walk and Ben Gobbel was able to reach on an error. The Emeralds starter Josh Bostick was able to get a strikeout before Randy De Jesus crushed a 3-run home run to give them the 3-0 lead.

It didn't take long for Eugene to respond in the top of the 2nd inning. Charlie Szykowny started off the inning with a walk and Quinn McDaniel singled to left field. They both were able to advance into scoring position after Scott Bandura hit into a groundout. A wild pitch from Ryan Costeiu brought home Szykowny for the 1st Ems run and Zane Zielinski followed it up with a productive groundout that scored McDaniel. Eugene trailed 3-2 after the first 2 innings.

In the top of the 5th Zane Zielinski led off the inning with a single and stole 2nd base. After a quick couple of pop outs the lineup flipped to the top to Bo Davidson. He quickly fell behind 0-2 in the count but was able to drive a ground ball single up the middle to bring home Zielinski and tie up the game at 3-3.

The Emeralds offense exploded in the top of the 7th inning. Zane Zielinski led off the inning with a single and Onil Perez drew a walk to put a pair of runners on with nobody out. After a strikeout Bo Davidson ripped a shot to right center field that center fielder Anthony Scull wasn't able to track down. Both runners were able to score as Davidson was in with his 4th triple of the year to give them a 2-run advantage.

The inning didn't stop there as a few batters after the Davidson Triple James Tibbs III crushed a no-doubt home run out to right field to extend Eugene's lead to 4. Tibbs now has 4 home runs in his last 6 games with 8 RBI's. He has been unstoppable at the plate to end the month of May.

Eugene added one more run of insurance in the top of the 9th. Jonah Cox led off the inning with a single and was able to swipe his Northwest League leading 22nd stolen base of the year. After a wild pitch Cox broke towards 3rd and the Dust Devils catcher, Juan Flores, airmailed the throw to 3rd and it allowed Cox to score for the final run of the game.

Eugene's pitching staff was incredible in tonight's game. Josh Bostick got the start and went 5 innings while only allowing 1 hit and tying his season high in strikeouts with 9. He did give up 3 runs but none of them were earned after the Emeralds committed an error in the 1st inning before the 3 run homerun.

Austin Strickland pitched 3 innings and only allowed 1 hit and struck out a season high 7 batters in those 3 innings of work. He didn't issue a single walk and didn't allow a run as he picked up his 5th win of the season. Marques Johnson closed things down in the 9th and allowed just 1 base runner via walk as he struck out 2 batters. As a team Eugene issued just 3 walks and struck out a total of 18 batters.

Eugene will be back in action for game 2 of the series tomorrow night. Cesar Perdomo is on the mound for the Emeralds.

