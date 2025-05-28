10-Run Second Inning Leads Vancouver over Hillsboro

Vancouver, CA - Vancouver has not been a kind place for the Hops to play over their 12-year history. The Vancouver Canadians are the only team that the Hops have an under .500 record against, including going 1-11 against them north of the border last year. That trend would continue in the first game of the series on Tuesday, as Vancouver poured in 10 runs in the second inning en route to a blowout 15-4 win. Ben McLaughlin was one of the lone bright spots for Hillsboro, as he had two hits and also came in to pitch, recording five outs in six batters faced on the mound.

Earlier this month when the Hops opened a series on Tuesday in Vancouver the C's won 15-9. Daniel Nunez started that game and recorded just two outs, the Canadians scored 15 runs and Ben McLaughlin pitched in that game. Today, was nearly a mirror image of that game. Daniel Nunez recorded just five outs, Vancouver scored 15 runs and Ben McLaughlin pitched in the game.

The disastrous inning was posted in the second where Vancouver had seven hits, five walks and sent 15 batters to the plate, including nine straight reaching base in a 10-run, 41-minute inning. Nunez was charged with five earned runs and Liam Norris allowed the other five.

Alexis Liebano came in after Norris and had one of his best outings of the season, getting four outs and not allowing a run. Liebano and McLaughlin would be the only Hillsboro pitchers to do so today.

The Hops added two in the fifth and two in the seventh, Kevin Sim with an RBI single in each inning, but it wasn't nearly enough as Vancouver won by a commanding final of 15-4.

Arjun Nimmala and Jackson Hornung had three hits each for Vancouver, with Eddie Micheletti Jr. adding five-RBI. Ben McLaughlin and Kevin Sim each had two-hit games for the Hops.

Hillsboro and Vancouver will continue the six-game series tomorrow at Nat Bailey stadium. The Hops still have a two-game lead in the win column for first place in the Northwest League. First pitch tomorrow is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







