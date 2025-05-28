Tri-City Tripped up Late by Eugene

May 28, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - A 1st inning three-run home run by RF Randy De Jesus provided an early lead for the Tri-City Dust Devils (22-23), but the Eugene Emeralds (24-22) allowed little from there while getting their bats going to hand the home nine an 8-3 loss Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Gesa Stadium.

De Jesus's high-arching blast flew out to left and over the walls both new and old, scoring both 1B Ryan Nicholson (walk) and 3B Ben Gobbel (reached on error) to get the Dust Devils off to a fast start. Ryan Costeiu, who got the start for Tri-City, fell an out shy of getting through five innings with the lead. The righty went 4.2 innings and gave up three runs on three hits, striking out three and walking the same. A four-run Eugene 7th inning, with the first two runs of the frame charged to Dust Devils reliever Logan Britt (2-1), proved the turning point for the night with the Emeralds adding a run in the 9th for good measure and securing the win for reliever Austin Strickland (5-0). Tri-City, meanwhile, struggled to find their offensive groove, getting just one hit and reaching base just six more times after the three-run 1st inning.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Randy De Jesus's home run brought him to a total of six on the year so far, with five in the month of May. The quintet of home runs marks the highest total in a single month in the slugger's career since he hit five longballs as a member of the Angels' Dominican Summer League team in July 2022.

-Seven of nine Dust Devils reached base with 2B Adrian Placencia (walk, single) and C Juan Flores (hit-by-pitch twice) getting aboard twice. The two combined to get two on with no one out in the 8th inning, but both were left stranded by a Eugene pitching staff that struck out 18 Tri-City hitters on the night.

-Despite the loss, the Dust Devils remained 3.5 games behind first-place Hillsboro due to Vancouver's 15-4 thrashing of the Hops at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night. Spokane and Everett had the night off after the Indians took a 4-3 win on Memorial Day to open their six-game series.

DISCO INFERNO

Tri-City and Eugene hit the dance floor for game two of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, where it's Disco with the Dust Devils Night presented by Goodwill. Fans are encouraged to catch a bit of Wednesday night fever by wearing disco attire to the ballpark and enjoying the music of the era over the public address.

Right-hander Austin Gordon (2-3, 7.51 ERA) toes the slab for the Dust Devils, matched up with southpaw Cesar Perdomo (3-2, 4.71 ERA) of the Emeralds. Free broadcast coverage of the game, audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, starts with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.

The six-game set with Eugene goes through June 1st, including a full Rooster Tails weekend May 30th-June 1st. The Vancouver Canadians then return to Gesa Stadium for six starting June 3rd. Games Tuesday-Saturday for both series will start at 6:30 p.m., with the Sunday afternoon contests scheduled for 1:30 p.m. matinees.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to games on the upcoming homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.