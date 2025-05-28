Big Inning Trend Continues in 15-4 Romp

May 28, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER - The largest single-inning output of the year for the Canadians put them over the first place Hillsboro Hops [AZ] 15-4 Tuesday night at The Nat. 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning is tied for the third-most in the High-A era and the most scored in a single stanza of a C's home game since 2021.

After MLB Pipeline's #11 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez (W, 3-3) retired the first six batters he faced, the Canadians put the game away in the bottom of the second. Three consecutive one-out hits - including an RBI double from Jackson Hornung and a run-scoring single courtesy of Eddie Micheletti - put Vancouver ahead 2-0 before a foul out made it seem as though two would be all they'd get.

From there, the next nine batters reached base to score eight more runs on four hits and five walks. Three bases-loaded walks in a row and Micheletti's second hit of the inning - a three-RBI double - ran to the score to 10-0.

Perez remained perfect until the first batter of the fifth singled and later scored on the third hit of the inning. Another run came home on a ground out, but that would prove to be all the righty allowed over six complete for his second quality start of the year. He set down the side in order in five of six frames and needed only 69 pitches (51 strikes) to get through his outing.

Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala's third hit of the game was an RBI double in the fifth, and the C's would use four more bases-loaded walks - two in the sixth and two in the seventh - to add four more scores to complete their 15-run outburst. Hillsboro managed two runs in the seventh, but that would be all in Vancouver's 15-4 triumph.

All nine hitters reached base in multiple plate appearances, six had a hit and four - Victor Arias, Je'Von Ward, Horning and Carter Cunningham - managed to find their way on base four times. The offense worked 13 walks and only struck out four times, their best margin between walks and Ks in a game this season.

With the win, the Canadians improve to 20-26 and gain a game on Hillsboro. They trail the Hops by six games in the Northwest League standings with 20 games remaining in the first half.

