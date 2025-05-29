Tri-City Bats Bounce Back in Game 2 Victory

May 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds dropped game 2 to the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 5-1. The series is now tied at a game a piece with 4 more games left to go.

Tri-City opened up the scoring in the bottom of the 4th inning. Randy De Jesus crushed a 1-out solo home run. De Jesus has now homered in the first 2 games to open up the series. The Dust Devils were able to pour it on Eugene in the 5th inning. Alexander Ramirez led off the inning with a double and Capri Ortiz singled to put runners at the corners with nobody out. Juan Flores was able to drive home Ramirez on a single to left for the first run of the inning. After Adrian Placencia singled for the Dust Devils 4th straight hit the Emeralds turned to Tyler Vogel out of the bullpen.

Vogel immediately got Ben Gobbel to hit into a double-play. A run did come home to score on the play but it helped the Ems get out of a disastrous spot. Ryan Nicholson hit a 2-out single to score their 3rd and final run of the 5th as they took a 4-0 lead.

Eugene was able to get on the scoreboard in the top of the 7th inning. Charlie Szykowny led off the inning with a 406 foot home run to left-center field. The home run had an exit velocity of 106 mph off the bat. It was his 4th home run of the year. Tri-City answered back with a solo home run of their own in the bottom of the 7th. Ben Gobbel hit his 4th home run of the year to left field to move the Dust Devils lead back to 4 runs after 7 innings.

That proved to be the final run of the game as Tri-City evened up the series at 1-1. Eugene is now 24-23 on the season and will look to get back into the win column tomorrow evening. Pending the results of a few games in the Northwest League, Eugene will be either 2 or 3 games out of a playoff spot with just 19 games left to go in the 1st half.

Game 3 of the series is tomorrow night with another first pitch at 6:30 PM. Brayan Palencia will be on the mound in his 3rd start of the 2025 season.

