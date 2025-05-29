C's Overcome Early Deficit to Win Fourth Straight

May 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - MLB Pipeline's #10 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen made his Nat Bailey debut and the Canadians used a pair of crooked numbers to manufacture a 9-5 comeback win over the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Wednesday night.

Stephen (W, 1-0) gave up a run in the first on a lead-off double and three consecutive outs then surrendered another on a pair of two-out hits in the third, but the Canadians rallied to take the lead for good in the bottom of that inning. Three straight one-out walks loaded the bases before Sean Keys cashed in with a two-RBI single. Aaron Parker doubled him home in the next at-bat to make it 3-2 Vancouver.

Four more runs scored in the fourth to pad the advantage. Cutter Coffey's infield single got it started then Je'Von Ward walked to put two on for Jackson Hornung, who doubled off the very top of the right field wall to plate a run. Eddie Micheletti followed with a sacrifice fly to plate the first run of the inning. Victor Arias brought in another run with a triple then scored on a fielder's choice to complete the four-run frame and put the C's ahead 7-2.

With Vancouver leading by a comfortable margin, Stephen wrapped up his outing with five complete in which he allowed three runs on five hits, walked one and struck out one over 71 pitches (42 strikes). Bo Bonds followed with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Canadians did not need a hit to score two more runs in the sixth. Hillsboro would add single runs in the eighth and ninth, but it was too little, too late in a 9-5 Canadians triumph.

With the win, the C's are now 21-16 and five games back of the Hops with 19 games to play in the first half. They have outscored opponents 42-11 during their current four-game winning streak.

The Canadians send Jackson Wentworth to the slope tomorrow night in game three of the series. He'll be opposed by #16 D-Backs prospect Daniel Eagen. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.