Sox Hitters Cold Wednesday Night

May 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 10-2 in front of 1,362 fans at Funko Field on Wednesday evening.

In the top of the first, Cole Messina hit an RBI single, and in the next frame, Jean Perez cleared the fences by hitting a solo home run to left field to give Spokane an early 2-0 lead.

Everett cut Spokane's lead in half during the bottom of the third as Colt Emerson scored on Lazaro Montes' RBI groundout. The Indians added plenty of insurance runs, though, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth while adding two more in the top of the sixth.

AquaSox starting pitcher Marcelo Perez made his fifth start of 2025, throwing 4.2 innings of five-run baseball. He struck out two, walked out none, and allowed nine hits during his outing. Supporting the pitching staff defensively was center fielder Tai Peete, who made a leaping catch while slamming his full body weight into the center field wall.

The Frogs scored their second and final run in the bottom of the seventh inning courtesy of Brandon Eike, who hit a solo home run to center field. Eike's home run registers as his first of the season, although he also cleared the outfield fences during Everett's suspended game against the Tri-City Dust Devils on May 11.

Adding two more runs to Spokane's total in the top of the ninth was Braylen Wimmer, who hit his third home run of the series. Contributing a sacrifice fly to conclude the night's scoring was Skyler Messinger.

Tossing a scoreless bottom of the ninth to secure the 10-2 Spokane victory was Stu Flesland III.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 1 1 0 0 3 2 0 0 3 10 13 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 5 1

WIN: Konner Eaton (3-3) LOSS: Marcelo Perez (1-2)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Eaton (7.0), Flesland III (2.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Perez (4.2), Wainscott (1.1), Saathoff (1.0), Peavyhouse (1.0), Moore (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: J. Perez (5), Wimmer (6)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Eike (1)

ATTENDANCE: 1,362

TIME: 2 Hours, 29 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Did you know that this is the 30th year that the AquaSox have been an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners? Let's throw it back to 1990's concession prices on Throwback Thursday! Make sure to join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as we celebrate the good old days. Additionally, don't forget about our Military Pride ticket special! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

