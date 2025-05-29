De Jesus Does It Again for Dust Devils
May 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
PASCO - Randy De Jesus homered for a second straight game and Austin Gordon gave the Tri-City Dust Devils (23-23) a great outing Wednesday night, both helping power the baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland to a 5-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds (24-23) to even their six-game series at one game each.
De Jesus's blast, a line drive over the left field wall off a pitch from Eugene starter Cesar Perdomo (3-3), gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning. The longball not only gave the young power hitter home runs in back-to-back games but a total of six homers in the month of May, setting a new career high for home runs in a month. A 5th inning five-hit barrage, started with a double by LF Alexander Ramirez and including RBI singles by C Juan Flores and 1B Ryan Nicholson, both drove Perdomo out of the game and helped push three more runs across for a 4-0 advantage. That was more than enough for Gordon (3-3), who threw 5.2 scoreless innings and gave up only one hit, walking two but striking out six. Though the Emeralds avoided the shutout via a 7th inning solo home run of their own, 3B Ben Gobbel got the run right back with a homer of his own in the bottom of the 7th, concluding the scoring and helping get the Dust Devils back to .500.
DUST DEVILS NOTES
-Juan Flores (2-3, 2B), Adrian Placencia (2-4) and Alexander Ramirez (2-4, 2 2B) each had multi-hit games for a Tri-City team that piled up ten hits a night after it only had two hits. SS Capri Ortiz singled and scored in the three-run 5th to help the cause.
-The late stages of the game offered some drama, with usual closer A.J. Block loading the bases in the top of the 8th with one out in a non-save situation. The lefty used his slider to get back-to-back strikeouts looking, though, to get out of the jam and keep the contest safely in the Dust Devils' hands.
-One more note on Randy De Jesus: the outfielder has now homered in the 4th inning to break a scoreless tie on consecutive Wednesdays, doing the same last week at Avista Stadium against the Spokane Indians.
BASEBALL + DOLLARS + HOT DOGS = A GREAT THURSDAY NIGHT
Tri-City and Eugene collide in game three of their six-gamer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, where it's Dollar in Your Dog Night presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods. $500 worth of vouchers redeemable for cold, hard cash will be carefully tucked into the wrappers of hot dogs sold at the ballgame, with instructions for redemption included.
Right-hander Keythel Key (1-3, 5.63 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, looking for his second straight win. Righty Brayan Palencia (2-0, 4.81 ERA) gets the ball for the Emeralds. Free broadcast coverage, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.
The six-game set with Eugene goes through June 1st, including a full Rooster Tails weekend May 30th-June 1st. The Vancouver Canadians then return to Gesa Stadium for six starting June 3rd. Games Tuesday-Saturday for both series will start at 6:30 p.m., with the Sunday afternoon contests scheduled for 1:30 p.m. matinees.
For tickets to games on the upcoming homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.
