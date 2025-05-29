De Jesus Does It Again for Dust Devils

May 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - Randy De Jesus homered for a second straight game and Austin Gordon gave the Tri-City Dust Devils (23-23) a great outing Wednesday night, both helping power the baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland to a 5-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds (24-23) to even their six-game series at one game each.

De Jesus's blast, a line drive over the left field wall off a pitch from Eugene starter Cesar Perdomo (3-3), gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning. The longball not only gave the young power hitter home runs in back-to-back games but a total of six homers in the month of May, setting a new career high for home runs in a month. A 5th inning five-hit barrage, started with a double by LF Alexander Ramirez and including RBI singles by C Juan Flores and 1B Ryan Nicholson, both drove Perdomo out of the game and helped push three more runs across for a 4-0 advantage. That was more than enough for Gordon (3-3), who threw 5.2 scoreless innings and gave up only one hit, walking two but striking out six. Though the Emeralds avoided the shutout via a 7th inning solo home run of their own, 3B Ben Gobbel got the run right back with a homer of his own in the bottom of the 7th, concluding the scoring and helping get the Dust Devils back to .500.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Juan Flores (2-3, 2B), Adrian Placencia (2-4) and Alexander Ramirez (2-4, 2 2B) each had multi-hit games for a Tri-City team that piled up ten hits a night after it only had two hits. SS Capri Ortiz singled and scored in the three-run 5th to help the cause.

-The late stages of the game offered some drama, with usual closer A.J. Block loading the bases in the top of the 8th with one out in a non-save situation. The lefty used his slider to get back-to-back strikeouts looking, though, to get out of the jam and keep the contest safely in the Dust Devils' hands.

-One more note on Randy De Jesus: the outfielder has now homered in the 4th inning to break a scoreless tie on consecutive Wednesdays, doing the same last week at Avista Stadium against the Spokane Indians.

BASEBALL + DOLLARS + HOT DOGS = A GREAT THURSDAY NIGHT

Tri-City and Eugene collide in game three of their six-gamer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, where it's Dollar in Your Dog Night presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods. $500 worth of vouchers redeemable for cold, hard cash will be carefully tucked into the wrappers of hot dogs sold at the ballgame, with instructions for redemption included.

Right-hander Keythel Key (1-3, 5.63 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, looking for his second straight win. Righty Brayan Palencia (2-0, 4.81 ERA) gets the ball for the Emeralds. Free broadcast coverage, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.

The six-game set with Eugene goes through June 1st, including a full Rooster Tails weekend May 30th-June 1st. The Vancouver Canadians then return to Gesa Stadium for six starting June 3rd. Games Tuesday-Saturday for both series will start at 6:30 p.m., with the Sunday afternoon contests scheduled for 1:30 p.m. matinees.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to games on the upcoming homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.