Dust Devils Settle for Split with Indians

May 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull(Tri-City Dust Devils)

SPOKANE VALLEY - With runs at a premium in a getaway day pitchers' duel, the Tri-City Dust Devils (22-22) gave themselves late chances to tie or take Sunday afternoon's game with the Spokane Indians (23-22), but the home nine held off the visitors from Pasco, Kennewick and Richland for a 2-1 win that forced the teams' second series split of 2025.

Tri-City's lone run came on a two-out RBI double by CF Anthony Scull in the top of the 7th, getting to Spokane starter Michael Prosecky (4-3) for the first time on the day. The Dust Devils would get both the potential tying and go-ahead runs aboard in each of the final three innings but could not get them home, leaving six runners on in the final three innings. Starter Ryan Johnson (0-1) received a tough-luck loss, giving up only two runs on six hits in five innings of work. The righty walked none and struck out five, working through two three-hit bursts that gave the Indians a run in the 3rd and 4th innings but nothing else. Jorge Marcheco followed with three scoreless frames to keep Tri-City within a run, giving up a lone hit and a pair of walks while striking out four. Spokane got the outs when needed, though, to bring the season series even at six games apiece.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-LF Rio Foster doubled down the left field line in the 9th inning to give the Dust Devils a chance, finishing up a solid week at the plate. The Athens, Georgia native hit .350 (7-20) with three extra-base hits (2 2B, 1 3B) and an RBI. Playing in all six games, Foster also walked thrice and was hit twice by pitches, bringing his series on-base percentage to .480. That marked the highest OBP for any Tri-City hitter who played in at least five games in the series.

-Through the series, 2B Adrian Placencia has been the best hitter with runners in scoring position (RISP) in the Northwest League in 2025. The switch-hitter holds a .424 average (14-33) with two doubles, a home run and 16 RBI. He also has the highest on-base percentage (.537) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.113) in the NWL with RISP, sitting fifth in slugging percentage (.576) in the same situation.

-The two teams do not meet again in the 66-game First Half, which concludes June 19th with the Dust Devils hosting Hillsboro at Gesa Stadium. The next time the teams face off comes in the first week of July, when the Inland Northwest rivals play consecutive three-game series around the Independence Day holiday (July 1-3 in Pasco, July 4-6 in Spokane Valley).

TWO WEEKS AT HOME

The Dust Devils return home first for a Memorial Day off at home before starting a two-week homestand beginning on another Coca-Cola Tuesday night, May 27th at Gesa Stadium. First the Eugene Emeralds come to town for a six-game series, going through June 1st which includes a full Rooster Tails weekend May 30th-June 1st. The Vancouver Canadians then return to Gesa for six starting June 3rd. Games Tuesday-Saturday for both series will start at 6:30 p.m., with the Sunday afternoon contests scheduled for 1:30 p.m. matinees.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to games on the upcoming homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.