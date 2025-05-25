Seven-Run Tenth Earns C's Second Straight Win

May 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - Seven runs in the top of the tenth made the Canadians 9-2 winners over the Eugene Emeralds [SF] in the series finale Sunday at PK Park.

With the game tied at two following a one-out solo shot in the bottom of the ninth from Eugene's Scott Bandura, the C's - in their third extra innings game of the season - unleashed a seven-run, five-hit attack in the top of the tenth to put the game away. It started when Arjun NImmala was hit by the first pitch of the frame from closer Nic Herold (L, 0-2), who induced a groundout in the next at bat to move the placed runner to third and Nimmala into scoring position. After Victor Arias worked the count full, spoiled a two-strike pitch then walked, Aaron Parker clubbed a wall-ball double to clear the bases and put Vancouver in front 5-2.

The Canadians weren't done. Eddie Micheletti homered in the next at-bat to make it 7-2, bouncing Herold from the game before Carter Cunningham doubled off the new pitcher Tyler Vogel. That set up a two-run blast from Nick Goodwin - his second homer in as many games - to complete a seven-run stanza. It was the largest half inning of bonus baseball in franchise history.

Kai Peterson came on in the bottom of the tenth and retired the Ems in order to secure the 9-2 win.

MLB Pipeline's #2 Blue Jays prospect Trey Yesavage made his second start of the series after his C's debut on Tuesday. The 21-year-old was dominant yet again, this time holding Eugene to one hit - a third inning double - and three walks with nine strikeouts over four complete. He has now K'ed 19 in eight innings of work since coming up from Single-A Dunedin.

Yesavage was staked to an early lead thanks to two runs in the top of the first. Consecutive walks started the game, a one-out walk loaded the bases and Parker's infield hit to the hole at shortstop brought home a run. Vancouver doubled the advantage on a run-scoring wild pitch to lead 2-0 after a half inning.

Newcomer Gage Stanifer followed Yesavage and tossed 3.1 innings. He allowed a run in the eighth on two bloop doubles before he was lifted for Jonathan Todd (W, 3-1), who stranded the tying run in scoring position in the eighth with a strikeout and a fly out. Todd got the first out of the ninth before surrendering the game-tying homer that forced extras.

Eight of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Parker went 3-for-5 with four RBI to pace the offense while Goodwin was 2-for-5 with two RBI. The latter finished the week 6-for-17 with two homers, four runs scored, seven RBI and a walk in four games played.

With the win, the C's improve to 19-26 on the year with 21 games remaining in the first half. They trail first place Hillsboro by seven games; the Hops arrive in Vancouver on Tuesday for a crucial six-game series that could make-or-break the Canadians' chances at challenging for the first half crown. Tickets for all six of those games are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.