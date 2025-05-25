Cijntje Earns Fourth Win in 3-2 Sox Victory

May 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OREGON: Switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje dazzled Saturday, earning his fourth consecutive victory as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Hillsboro Hops 3-2 at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Everett scored their first run three batters into the game. After Michael Arroyo hit a leadoff single and Colt Emerson doubled, Luis Suisbel reached on an error to score the first run of the game. Following Suisbel reaching base, Lazaro Montes hit an RBI single to provide the Frogs a 2-0 advantage.

Cijntje began his outing by throwing four shutout innings. The AquaSox scored their third run in the top of the fifth inning as Montes crushed a solo home run. Montes' homer was his 10th of the season, which took the Northwest League lead.

The Hops plated their only two runs during the bottom of the fifth as Druw Jones hit into an RBI groundout and Junior Franco stole home. Cijntje allowed no more runs after that point, concluding his outing after throwing six innings of two-run baseball. He allowed only three hits, striking out seven batters.

Throwing the final three innings of the game were Ben Hernandez and Stefan Raeth. Hernandez threw two scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out one to lower his earned run average to 3.50. Securing his fourth save was right-hander Stefan Raeth, who threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth while striking out a pair. Raeth allowed no hits and his performance lowered his earned run average to 3.06.

