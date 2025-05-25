Hops Avoid Series Loss with a Three-Run Seventh Inning

Hillsboro, OR - With the series on the line, the Hillsboro Hops rallied to split the six-game set against the Everett AquaSox with a 5-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Hillsboro Ballpark. The Hops racked up 11 hits and struck out only three times, while the Hillsboro pitching staff tallied 12 strikeouts on the day.

Yordin Chalas got the start for Hillsboro, going up against Evan Truitt for Everett.

The first runs of the game came in the top of the fourth for Everett. Freuddy Batista led off with a single, followed by another from Lazaro Montes to put two runners on. Batista exited with an apparent injury while at second and was replaced by Josh Caron, who also took over behind the plate. Luis Suisbel drove in both runners with a double. A throwing error by Chalas on a pickoff attempt advanced Suisbel to third. After a walk, Chalas handed the ball off to Carlos Rey, who ended the threat with back-to-back outs.

The Hops responded quickly, plating two runs in the bottom half of the same frame. Jansel Luis and Angel Ortiz hit both hit singles to put runners on the corners. Druw Jones then hit a single of his own to drive in Luis, and a ground out advanced both runners into scoring position. Kenny Castillo grounded out to score the tying run, making it 2-2.

Everett regained the lead in the sixth. After a leadoff walk to Tai Peete, Suisbel doubled for the second time, scoring Peete to make it 3-2. A flyout advanced Suisbel to third, and Michael Arroyo knocked him in with a single to extend the lead to 4-2

Truitt pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs. Allan Saathoff pitched one out before Brock Moore took the ball in the seventh. Cristofer Torin and Jansel Luis had two straight singles, and a walk from Angel Ortiz loaded the bases. Druw Jones then hit into a fielder's choice that scored two runs, aided by a throwing error from Colt Emerson. With the game tied 4-4, Jones stole second and then scored the go-ahead run taking advantage of a throwing error by catcher Josh Caron that allowed him to take third and home, giving the Hops the lead for good.

Moore gave up two earned runs and one walk over 0.2 innings, Charlie Beilenson entered the game with two outs in the seventh, pitching the final innings for Everett. Moore was charged with the loss and blown save after giving up two earned runs. Beilenson gave up one hit and struck out one in his appearance.

Ricardo Yan pitched four innings of relief, striking out six, allowing three walks, and two earned runs. Hayden Durke pitched the ninth, retiring the side in order and picking up his fifth save of the season.

The Hops travel to Vancouver to take on the Canadians starting on Tuesday. The pre-game show begins at 6:50 PM on Rip City Radio 620 AM with the first pitch at 7:05 PM.







