Suisbel's Two Doubles Not Enough in Hops Series Finale

May 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OREGON: Right-handed pitcher Evan Truitt had a very efficient beginning to his start, throwing three scoreless innings in only 35 pitches. The AquaSox offense provided Truitt some run support in the top of the fourth inning, jumping ahead 2-0. After Freuddy Batista and Lazaro Montes hit consecutive singles, Luis Suisbel knocked a two-run double to center field, breaking the scoreless draw. With his extra-base hit, Suisbel has hit safely in three consecutive games.

Hillsboro responded in the bottom half of the frame, scoring their first run of the game by hitting three consecutive singles. Druw Jones, the Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 7 prospect, provided the run-scoring blow as his single scored Jansel Luis. Tying the game 2-2 was Kenny Castillo, whose RBI ground out scored Angel Ortiz from third base.

Suisbel broke the tie in the top of the sixth inning, lining an RBI double down the right field line to score Tai Peete. His double was his second of the afternoon, raising his batting average to .273 this season. Furthering the Everett lead to 4-2 was the Seattle Mariners' No. 7 prospect, Michael Arroyo, who hit an RBI single with two outs.

Truitt finished his outing after throwing 5.2 innings of two-run baseball. The 22-year-old allowed six hits while striking out two and walking a pair. His start was the longest of his professional career, and he has yet to allow more than three earned runs in a game this season.

The Hops stole the lead from the AquaSox in the bottom of the seventh. Jones hit into an RBI forceout, and the tying runner crossed home plate as a throwing error was committed on the same play. Jones continued damaging the AquaSox - this time on the base paths - by stealing second base and sprinting his way home on a throwing error to provide Hillsboro a late 5-4 advantage.

Neither team scored a run beyond the seventh inning as Hillsboro secured victory and a series split. Pitching the final four outs of the game for Everett was right-handed pitcher Charlie Beilenson, who allowed no runs and one hit while striking out one batter.

