Homestand Highlights: May 26, May 28-31, June 1

May 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Monday, May 26 - 4:05 First Pitch

SERIES OPENER: This week the AquaSox will take on the Spokane Indians, an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. One of the most storied minor league franchises in the Pacific Northwest, the Indians have won 14 league championships since their inception in 1952.National Baseball Hall of Fame alumni include: Tommy Lasorda, Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Hoyt Wilhelm, George Kelley, and Stan Coveleski.

MEMORIAL DAY PICNIC: We are hosting an all-you-can eat Memorial Day barbecue! (This event has been sold out)

ARMED FORCES HAT AUCTION: As we celebrate Military Appreciation Day, we will be wearing special Armed Forces Day hats. Additionally, we will be auctioning the hats off during our game! Fans who win a hat auction will get to meet their hat's player or coach on the field to get their hat and receive autographs after the game!

ROBERTO THE MAGNIFICENT: Juggling, jokes, and unicycles oh my! Come watch Roberto the Magnificent and all of his tricks before and during our game as part of the Memorial Day festivities. Roberto's appearance is courtesy of Tulalip Resort Casino

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00

Wednesday, May 28 - 7:05 First Pitch

BASEBALL BINGO: Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes! Baseball Bingo is presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots.

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved, ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00

Thursday, May 29 - 7:05 First Pitch

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as we celebrate Throwback Thursday! Enjoy some cheap refreshments and the ballgame.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Friday, May 30 - 7:05 First Pitch

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: Jump for joy! It is Funko Friday! Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new, giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. Come join us at the ballpark for the fourth Funko Friday of the year featuring a grey AquaSox hoodie for the first 2,500 fans to pack the park!

ORANGE TICKET PROMOTION: As you have probably heard Dick's Drive-In is coming to south Everett. One lucky fan at the game will win a Dick's Drive-In Orange ticket. The Orange ticket will give the winner a VIP experience to the grand opening of the location!

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person. While supplies last.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, May 31 - 7:05 First Pitch

PRIDE NIGHT: The AquaSox are proud to support the LGBTQIA+ community in our region. We are committed to ensuring our community is a place where everyone can thrive. In partnership with the Everett Public School's Diversity and Inclusion team, join us at Pride Night and enjoy a great slate of festivities.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth the night of Launch-a-Ball; and after the game, if your ball lands in the target you could win a prize courtesy of Dick's Drive-In.

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Tulalip Resort Casino!

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday, June 1 - 4:05 First Pitch

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day! Activities include pregame player autographs on the concourse and Kids Run the Bases post-game presented by Port of Subs.

PRINCESS PARTY: Dress up in a beautiful dress and join us for a Princess Party! We will be hosting a meet-and-greet with princesses on the main concourse prior to the game. Have fun and take photos too!

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30. Bring your pen and your items to get signed.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00







