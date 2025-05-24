Brown Bedevils Tri-City in Dominant Outing

McCade Brown turned in one of Spokane's best starts of the season but there was no fairytale ending for the Indians as they fell to the visitors, 3-2, in front of 4,445 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess Night presented by The UPS Store and Rock 94 1/2.

Brown was a force of nature against the Dust Devils, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out a career-high 11 over five scoreless innings. The big right-hander out of Indiana lowered his ERA to 1.60 with the effort and is now tied for third in the Northwest League with 48 K's across 33.2 IP (13 K/9).

Andy Perez and Cole Messina each connected on solo home runs while Jared Thomas reached base four times and added a stolen base.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (8-8), Redband (4-2), OFT (1-3), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (8-8), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, May 25th vs. Tri-City - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Ryan Johnson (0-0, 4.15) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (3-3, 3.43)

Promotion - Dollars in Your Dog & Grandparent's Day Game presented by nomnom & 103.9 BOB FM: Treat Grandma and Grandpa to a special day at the ballpark. We'll be celebrating all the amazing grandmas, grandpas, and grandparent figures in attendance all game long. Also be sure to come hungry! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win cash and other great prizes. A total of $2,000 will be available to win courtesy of nomnom! Pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO card and play along during the game to win great prizes! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field with Grandma & Grandpa.







