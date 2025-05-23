Eaton Deals, Longwell Homers in Spokane's 7-3 Win

May 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Konner Eaton tossed seven innings of one-run ball and Aidan Longwell drilled a two-run homer as the Indians defeated the Dust Devils, 7-3, in front of 2,190 fans at Avista Stadium for $10K Grand Slam Night. Spokane improved to 22-20 with the win and moved within two games of Hillsboro for the top spot in Northwest League.

TOP PERFORMERS

A sixth-round pick out of George Mason in 2024, Eaton became the first Indians starter to complete seven full frames this season. The southpaw held the Dust Devils to just one run on five hits while striking out six to lower his ERA to 3.35-tied for the fifth-best mark in the NWL among qualified pitchers.

Longwell regained the team lead with his seventh home run of the season-a two-run shot just to the left of the Coors Field Caboose in the bottom of the fifth. The former Kent State standout now ranks third in the NWL in home runs (7), second in RBI (32), and fourth in slugging (.484).

Charlie Condon picked up a pair of hits for the second straight night including a two-run double in the fifth while Braylen Wimmer and Cole Messina each had two hits in the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (8-7), Redband (4-2), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (8-8), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, May 23rd vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Keythel Key (0-3, 5.67) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (0-2, 6.39)

Promotion - Jurassic Ballpark & ZOOperstars! Night presented by Washington Department of Veterans Affairs: Take a step back in time, because it's Jurassic Ballpark Night at Avista Stadium! Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life. Also, the ZOOperstars will make their way to Spokane for a night of hilarious inflatable antics and outrageous fun for all ages! Then, kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.