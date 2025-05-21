No. 3 Pick Charlie Condon Assigned to Spokane

He's back. Last year's No. 3 overall pick Charlie Condon has been assigned to Spokane and is starting in left field and hitting second for the Indians tonight against the Tri-City Dust Devils. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Condon slashed .433/.556/1.009 (100-for-231) with a 1.565 OPS in 60 games for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024, collecting 20 doubles, one triple, 37 home runs and 78 RBI. The Golden Spikes Award winner led the NCAA in batting, home runs, slugging percentage and OPS and his 37 home runs set a BBCOR-era (since 2011) record.

A native of Marietta, GA, Condon became just the third player in NCAA history to lead the nation in both batting average and home runs in the same season. He appeared in 25 games with the Indians after joining the team in August and played a pivotal role in Spokane's first Northwest League title since 2008.







