Messinger Leads Indians Past Canadians, 5-4

May 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Skyler Messinger had three hits and two RBI as the Indians held off the Canadians, 5-4, in front of 5,907 fans at Avista Stadium for Rosauers Family Feast & Fireworks Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.

TOP PERFORMERS

Andy Perez got the scoring started in the first with an opposite-field single that plated Jared Thomas and finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Messinger followed Perez's single in the first with an RBI knock of his own, added another single in the fourth, and capped off his night a solo home run in the sixth.

Spokane's own Stu Flesland picked up his first win of the season with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief while Welinton Herrera tossed the games final 1.2 frames and is now tied for the league lead with eight saves.

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, May 10th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (0-2, 4.78) vs. Spokane LHP Konner Eaton (1-2, 4.32)

Promotion - Mother's Day Game: Treat Mom to a day at the ballpark. We will be celebrating the amazing moms, step moms, grandmothers and mother figures all game long. Don't forget to pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO card and play along during the game to win great prizes! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field, with Mom of course!







