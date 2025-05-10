Canadians Edged by Indians in Tightly Contested Game

May 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians failed to make it three straight victories on Saturday night, dropping the penultimate game of their series 5-4 to the Spokane Indians. The game remained close throughout the night, but the C's offense fell short on their comeback bid in the late innings.

Spokane used four hits to score two runs in the first inning - the first time they've scored first this week -to take an early 2-0 lead. The C's would answer back in the top of the third, using two hits, two walks, and two Indians errors to plate a pair. Carter Cunningham collected a hit and RBI in the inning, then came around to score to tie the game at two.

The Indians took the lead back in the 4th inning, using four hits while scoring a run on a sacrifice fly. Canadians starter Jackson Wentworth (L, 1) picked off a baserunner and Jackson Hornung threw out a runner at the plate from left field to keep the Indians from scoring any further runs.

A 6th inning solo homer pushed the Spokane lead back to two, 5-3. Despite not having his best stuff tonight, Wentworth battled through five and two thirds of an inning, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs while striking out one.

The C's would inch closer in the 7th when Arjun Nimmala hit a titanic blast to left field - his seventh - to cut the deficit to one. However, Spokane would get that run back in the home half to push the lead back to two. Vancouver would once again cut the lead to one in the 8th inning, using two walks and an RBI single by Nick Goodwin to bring the score to 5-4. That's as close as the C's would come, as they went down 1-2-3 in the 9th inning to fall to 15-17 on the season.

With the loss, the Canadians can only salvage a series split tomorrow in the series finale at 1:05 p.m. The Northwest League's strikeout leader Juaron Watts-Brown gets the ball tomorrow for Vancouver as they look to get back in the win column. Canadians baseball can be listened to all season long on Sportsnet 650.







